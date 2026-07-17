Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train from Haryana's Jind on July 17, marking India's entry into a select group of nations exploring hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation.

India displays its development day by day with its new achievements. In its list of achievements, another crucial event is going to take place: the first-ever Hydrogen Train in India . It is a proud moment and a major achievement for both Haryana and India.

India joins a list of countries, including Germany, Japan, China, and the US, that are exploring hydrogen for cleaner rail transportation. India's first Hydrogen train is all set to launch in Haryana on July 17, and PM Modi flags off it.

The hydrogen transportation will run between Jind and Sonipat. The newly launching transportation project reflects Indian Railways' broader commitment to innovation, energy efficiency and environmentally sustainable transportation, and supports India's national clean energy and net-zero carbon emissions goals.

Hydrogen Petroleum Details

The process begins with hydrogen production via electrolysis, in which electricity splits water into hydrogen and oxygen.

The hydrogen is then stored in dedicated tanks before being compressed to 500 bar, allowing larger quantities to be stored efficiently.

During refuelling, hydrogen is supplied to the train at 350 bar through two independent dispensers, allowing both power cars to be refuelled simultaneously and reducing turnaround time.

The Jind-Sonipat route has been designated as the pilot area for these operations. An indigenous facility for hydrogen storage and refuelling has been established in Jind specifically for the train set.

Additionally, the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) has issued the necessary licence for the storage and distribution of compressed hydrogen gas at this location, with a capacity of 3,000 kilograms.

Details of the Hydrogen Train

Passenger Capacity

The train has 10 coaches, including eight passenger coaches and two hydrogen Driving Power Cars that can accommodate around 2,600 passengers. This capacity feature makes it one of the largest hydrogen-powered passenger trains in the world, as most hydrogen trains currently operating globally have only two to four coaches and primarily serve short regional routes.

Route details

The route connects Jind Junction, Gohana Junction, and Sconipat, while serving intermediate stations and proposed halts, including:

Jind City

Pandu Pindara Junction

Lalit Khera Halt

Bhambhewa

Isapur Kheri Halt

Butana Halt

Khandrai Halt

Rabrah Halt

Lath Halt

Mohana

Barwasni Halt

Sonipat New

This route has been selected to demonstrate the operational viability, safety and reliability of hydrogen-powered passenger services under regular operating conditions.

Speed details

The train will initially operate at a maximum speed of 75 kmph on the Jind-Sonipat route. However, it has been designed for a top speed of 110 kmph.

Safety measures

The hydrogen-powered train is expected to be significantly quieter than conventional diesel trains while reducing dependence on Fossil fuels.

To ensure safe operations, it is equipped with advanced safety features, including hydrogen leak detectors, flame detectors and continuous monitoring systems.

The train also has continuous ventilation systems that prevent leaked hydrogen from accumulating by safely dispersing it into the atmosphere. If any abnormal condition is detected, the hydrogen supply can automatically be isolated and shut off without requiring manual intervention.

The locomotive pilot's cabin is equipped with a monitoring system that displays the hydrogen system's health in real time, along with emergency operating modes that allow the train to be moved safely if required.

The train has also completed extensive tests, including electrical load testing, radio-frequency compatibility trials, oscillation tests to assess ride stability, and emergency braking distance evaluations, before being approved for operation.