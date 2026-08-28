The state has already been pushing its Quantum Valley ambitions. The Centre and Andhra Pradesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in February 2026 for a dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence campus.

Amaravati is being built from the ground up as a planned smart city, allowing planners to integrate high-density data centres, advanced laboratory spaces, and dedicated GPU clusters directly into the urban layout.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has decided to establish India's first dedicated Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) university campus in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh.

India's First Quantum and AI campus

The National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), plans to establish India's First Quantum and AI university in Amaravati.

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the establishment of India's First AI university in Amaravati. The proposed AI campus will span 8.5 acres, with an estimated investment of Rs 730.7 crore over five years.

The complete project will be funded through a grant-in-aid from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The campus will house infrastructure for quantum computing, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems, and high-performance computing.

The campus is intended to bring together higher education, research, technology development, skilling, innovation, and entrepreneurship, with a focus on emerging deep-tech areas.

The academic and advanced skill development programmes are scheduled to begin in September 2026. All these programmes will temporarily operate at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur until the permanent Amaravati campus is developed.

Courses and Infrastructure of Quantum and AI University

The upcoming campus won't be limited to computer courses; instead, it aims to offer many courses, including:

Quantum computing

Quantum communication and security

Artificial Intelligence and machine learning

Data science

Semiconductor fabrication

Chip design

VLSI

Semiconductor assembly and testing

Embedded systems

High-performance computing

One highlighted part of the project is its Quantum Research, Innovation and Incubation Block. The facility will cover 1.2 to 1.25 lakh square feet.

It is expected to support quantum computing and communication, quantum photonics, quantum security, cryogenic systems, and high-performance computing.

In addition to the programme, the classrooms are expected to be cleanrooms and include nanofabrication facilities, semiconductor technology infrastructure, chip-design facilities, data centres, and space for start-ups. The idea is to shorten the distance between a research paper and a commercial product.

The campus will also include smart classrooms, laboratories, hostels, and a 500-bed residential facility.

Futuristic plan

The project expects to train around 8,250 learners in the first five years. By the fifth year, the annual intake is expected to reach around 3,913 learners.

Of these, about 1,650 will come through formal degree programmes. Another 6,600 will receive skilling and certification programmes.

The campus will also focus on energy efficiency by incorporating solar power generation, solar water heating, EV charging, and scientific waste-management systems.

Shrish Anand Lal, Executive Director and CBO of New Street Technologies, told "A dedicated Quantum and AI campus is a serious commitment to India's research base, and that matters. The harder problem sits downstream. India does not have an AI talent shortage in the abstract. It lacks people who can deploy AI within real enterprise constraints: legacy systems, regulatory scrutiny, audit requirements. Research capability and deployment capability are different skills, and enterprises need both."

The campus is also expected to have an industry and research focus. NIELIT has proposed collaborations with IIT Tirupati, IIIT Sri City, Andhra University and JNTU institutions for academic programmes, research and technology development.