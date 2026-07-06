Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's stance remains consistent since the treaty was suspended following the April 2025 Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 tourists.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dismissed Pakistan's recent attempts to internationalize the issue, maintaining that India's position is a direct response to continued terror activities originating from across the border.

India has firmly reiterated that its decision to keep the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) in abeyance will remain unchanged until Pakistan takes credible and irreversible action against cross-border terrorism.

"The Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan's continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism," Jaiswal said.

Pakistan's diplomatic push was rejected

Since India suspended the treaty, Pakistan has argued before the international community that New Delhi's decision sets a dangerous precedent for countries sharing transboundary rivers.

However, India has rejected these claims, accusing Islamabad of attempting to divert attention from its long-standing support for terrorist groups operating against India.

Pakistan Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar recently asserted that the treaty remains "valid, binding and operative" despite India's decision.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also sparked controversy by referring to a possible "nuclear option" while speaking about the treaty, remarks that have drawn criticism from strategic experts as highly irresponsible.

Treaty suspended after Pahalgam attack

India placed the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. The government has maintained that normal treaty obligations cannot continue while Pakistan allegedly provides safe havens, funding and logistical support to cross-border terrorist groups.

Officials have repeatedly stated that terrorism and bilateral cooperation cannot coexist.

India cites repeated misuse of the dispute mechanism

Apart from security concerns, India has accused Pakistan of repeatedly exploiting Article IX of the treaty's dispute resolution process to delay Indian hydropower and dam projects that are otherwise permitted under the agreement.

Article IX provides a three-stage dispute resolution mechanism beginning with discussions between the Indus Commissioners, followed by a World Bank-appointed Neutral Expert, and finally arbitration before the Court of Arbitration at The Hague.

According to India, Pakistan has frequently invoked these provisions, causing years of delays to infrastructure projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

India sought treaty modification before suspension

New Delhi has emphasized that the suspension of the treaty was not a sudden decision.

In January 2023 , India formally sought modification of the treaty.

In September 2024 , India issued another diplomatic notice under Article XII (3) requesting a review and modification.

India cited major changes since 1960, including climate change, environmental pressures, population growth, rising water demands, technological advancements, and the need to expand clean energy through hydropower.

Officials argue that the treaty, signed more than six decades ago, requires modernization to reflect present-day realities.

Background of the Indus Water Treaty

Brokered by the World Bank, the Indus Water Treaty was signed by India and Pakistan in 1960 after nearly nine years of negotiations. It governs the sharing and use of the Indus River system and has long been regarded as one of the few agreements to have survived multiple conflicts between the two countries.

However, the treaty has come under increasing strain in recent years amid rising security concerns and repeated disputes over water infrastructure projects.

India also condemns Pakistan's strikes in Afghanistan

During the same briefing, the MEA strongly condemned Pakistan's recent military strikes inside Afghanistan, which reportedly resulted in civilian casualties, including women and children.

Jaiswal expressed condolences for the loss of innocent lives and reiterated India's support for Afghanistan's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

International support against terrorism

India also highlighted growing international backing for its position against cross-border terrorism. Following bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, India and Japan issued a joint statement strongly condemning terrorism originating from Pakistani territory and calling for dismantling terror safe havens and financing networks.

With diplomatic tensions continuing, India has made it clear that restoration of the Indus Water Treaty will depend not on negotiations over water sharing, but on Pakistan demonstrating credible and verifiable action against cross-border terrorism.