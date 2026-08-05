The phased rollout is intended to give vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers and technology providers sufficient time to prepare for the new safety requirements.

The proposal was issued through a draft notification on August 3, seeking amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed making Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems mandatory in most new passenger and commercial vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2028, as part of a broader push to improve road safety and reduce accidents across India.

Under the proposal, all L, M and N category vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems. Vehicles already fitted with the technology must comply with the prescribed technical standards from October 1, 2027.

To support the rollout, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band for Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication and other Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications.

How Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Works

Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication allows nearby vehicles to wirelessly exchange real-time information without relying on mobile networks.

Each equipped vehicle continuously broadcasts critical driving information, including:

Current speed

Vehicle location

Direction of travel

Acceleration and braking status

Steering movement

Vehicle dimensions

Hazard alerts

Nearby vehicles receive this information several times every second. Using onboard software, the system analyses the movement of surrounding vehicles and predicts potential collision risks before they become visible to the driver.

For example:

A car several vehicles ahead performs an emergency brake.

That vehicle instantly sends a warning signal.

Cars behind receive the alert before drivers can even see the incident.

The system can warn the driver or prepare automatic emergency braking, reducing reaction time and preventing chain collisions.

Unlike radar or cameras, V2V communication can detect hazards beyond the driver's line of sight, such as around blind corners, through dense fog or behind large trucks.

What Is the Use of V2V Communication?

The technology is designed to make roads significantly safer by enabling vehicles to "talk" to each other in real time.

Key applications include:

Forward collision warnings

Emergency braking alerts

Blind-spot monitoring

Unsafe lane change warnings

Intersection collision alerts

Detection of approaching emergency vehicles

Cooperative adaptive cruise control

Traffic flow optimisation

Rather than replacing existing safety systems like cameras, radar and ADAS, V2V works alongside them by providing information that onboard sensors may not detect.

Why Is India Introducing V2V?

India records one of the highest numbers of road accidents globally each year. Many crashes occur because drivers receive too little warning about sudden hazards, especially on highways and busy urban roads.

The government believes connected vehicle technologies such as V2V can improve situational awareness, provide earlier safety alerts and reduce accidents caused by delayed driver reactions.

The proposed framework is also expected to support the country's transition towards intelligent transportation systems and future connected mobility solutions.

What It Means for the Country

If implemented successfully, mandatory V2V communication could transform road safety in India.

Potential benefits include:

Fewer road accidents and fatalities

Faster warnings during emergencies

Improved traffic management

Better coordination with emergency services

Enhanced highway safety

Foundation for connected and autonomous vehicle technologies

More efficient Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

As more vehicles become connected, they will collectively create a network capable of sharing real-time road conditions, helping drivers make safer decisions while enabling smarter traffic management across the country.