India

India Plans V2V Communication to Improve Road Safety from 2028

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed mandatory Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems in new L, M and N category vehicles from October 2028. The technology will allow vehicles to share real-time data on speed, location and hazards, helping to improve road safety.

M
Maheswari
·3 min read
V2V communication system
Government proposes V2V communication is mandatory from 2028
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The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has proposed making Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication systems mandatory in most new passenger and commercial vehicles manufactured from October 1, 2028, as part of a broader push to improve road safety and reduce accidents across India.

The proposal was issued through a draft notification on August 3, seeking amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The phased rollout is intended to give vehicle manufacturers, component suppliers and technology providers sufficient time to prepare for the new safety requirements.

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Under the proposal, all L, M and N category vehicles manufactured on or after October 1, 2028, will have to be equipped with V2V communication systems. Vehicles already fitted with the technology must comply with the prescribed technical standards from October 1, 2027.

To support the rollout, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated the 5.875 GHz to 5.925 GHz frequency band for Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication and other Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) applications.

How Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) Communication Works

Vehicle-to-Vehicle communication allows nearby vehicles to wirelessly exchange real-time information without relying on mobile networks.

Each equipped vehicle continuously broadcasts critical driving information, including:

  • Current speed

  • Vehicle location

  • Direction of travel

  • Acceleration and braking status

  • Steering movement

  • Vehicle dimensions

  • Hazard alerts

Nearby vehicles receive this information several times every second. Using onboard software, the system analyses the movement of surrounding vehicles and predicts potential collision risks before they become visible to the driver.

For example:

  • A car several vehicles ahead performs an emergency brake.

  • That vehicle instantly sends a warning signal.

  • Cars behind receive the alert before drivers can even see the incident.

  • The system can warn the driver or prepare automatic emergency braking, reducing reaction time and preventing chain collisions.

Unlike radar or cameras, V2V communication can detect hazards beyond the driver's line of sight, such as around blind corners, through dense fog or behind large trucks.

What Is the Use of V2V Communication?

The technology is designed to make roads significantly safer by enabling vehicles to "talk" to each other in real time.

Key applications include:

  • Forward collision warnings

  • Emergency braking alerts

  • Blind-spot monitoring

  • Unsafe lane change warnings

  • Intersection collision alerts

  • Detection of approaching emergency vehicles

  • Cooperative adaptive cruise control

  • Traffic flow optimisation

Rather than replacing existing safety systems like cameras, radar and ADAS, V2V works alongside them by providing information that onboard sensors may not detect.

Why Is India Introducing V2V?

India records one of the highest numbers of road accidents globally each year. Many crashes occur because drivers receive too little warning about sudden hazards, especially on highways and busy urban roads.

The government believes connected vehicle technologies such as V2V can improve situational awareness, provide earlier safety alerts and reduce accidents caused by delayed driver reactions.

The proposed framework is also expected to support the country's transition towards intelligent transportation systems and future connected mobility solutions.

What It Means for the Country

If implemented successfully, mandatory V2V communication could transform road safety in India.

Potential benefits include:

  • Fewer road accidents and fatalities

  • Faster warnings during emergencies

  • Improved traffic management

  • Better coordination with emergency services

  • Enhanced highway safety

  • Foundation for connected and autonomous vehicle technologies

  • More efficient Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)

As more vehicles become connected, they will collectively create a network capable of sharing real-time road conditions, helping drivers make safer decisions while enabling smarter traffic management across the country.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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