The existing reservation system, first introduced in 1986, has undergone only limited upgrades over the years. With digital ticketing now dominating railway travel, the national transporter has rebuilt the system using modern technologies to enhance its capacity and performance significantly.

The new platform is designed to handle rising demand for online bookings while offering passengers a faster, smarter and more reliable reservation experience.

Indian Railways is set to introduce a revamped Passenger Reservation System (PRS) in August, marking one of the biggest technological upgrades in its ticketing infrastructure in nearly four decades.

The move comes as online booking continues to surge across the country. Since Indian Railways launched internet-based ticket reservations in 2002, passenger preferences have shifted dramatically toward digital platforms.

Today, nearly 88 per cent of railway ticket bookings are made online, reducing dependence on traditional reservation counters.

Enhanced Features and Performance

According to railway officials, the upgraded system will improve booking speeds, increase transaction capacity and make the reservation process smoother during peak demand periods. The platform is also expected to provide a more seamless user experience across various railway services.

AI-Powered Waitlist Prediction

One of the key highlights of the new system is its AI-powered waitlist prediction feature. Introduced earlier this year, the tool estimates the likelihood that a waitlisted ticket will be confirmed, helping passengers make better travel decisions.

Railway authorities say the prediction accuracy has improved from 53 per cent to 94 per cent, making the feature significantly more reliable.

Project Review and Implementation

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently reviewed the project's progress at Rail Bhawan and directed officials to ensure the transition to the new system proceeds without disrupting passenger services. Minister of State for Railways V. Somanna and Ravneet Singh Bittu were also present during the review meeting.

Broader Digital Transformation

The reservation system upgrade is part of Indian Railways' broader digital transformation strategy. A major component of this effort has been the RailOne mobile application, launched in July 2025. The app has crossed 3.5 crore downloads in less than a year, reflecting the growing adoption of digital railway services.

RailOne serves as a one-stop platform for passengers, allowing them to book and cancel tickets, check train running status, access platform and coach information, lodge complaints and use several other railway services.

According to railway data, the app currently facilitates booking of around 9.29 lakh tickets daily, including approximately 7.2 lakh unreserved and 2.09 lakh reserved tickets.

With the new Passenger Reservation System scheduled to go live in August, Indian Railways hopes to modernise one of its most critical services and provide millions of passengers with a more efficient and technology-driven travel experience.