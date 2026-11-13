Under the existing RAC system, two passengers may have to share a single side-lower berth, allowing both to travel but limiting their sleeping arrangements.

The proposal has brought attention to the concerns of passengers who pay almost the full ticket fare but are not guaranteed an individual sleeping berth.

Indian Railways is considering a major change to its train reservation system, with the decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) facility potentially facing a complete overhaul or removal.

Railway officials and a parliamentary panel have reportedly questioned whether this arrangement remains fair to passengers, particularly when they are charged a full fare despite receiving only half the space of a regular berth.

However, no final decision has been announced. The proposal is currently under consideration by the Railway Board, which is examining possible alternatives to address the existing issues.

Why Is Indian Railways Reviewing the RAC System?

The RAC facility was introduced several decades ago when railway reservation systems were largely managed manually. It allowed passengers to travel even when confirmed berths were unavailable, with the possibility of receiving a full berth if another passenger cancelled their reservation.

Under the current arrangement, two RAC passengers are allotted the same side-lower berth, with each receiving space to sit and travel.

Although the system helps accommodate more passengers, it has increasingly raised concerns about comfort and fairness.

One of the main complaints is that passengers pay the full applicable fare despite having to share their sleeping space. The arrangement can also become uncomfortable during overnight journeys, particularly when unrelated male and female passengers are allotted the same berth.

Train Ticket Examiners (TTEs) also face difficulties managing these situations, especially when passengers request separate seating arrangements or vacant berths become available during the journey.

These concerns have prompted discussions about whether the existing RAC arrangement is suitable for modern railway operations.

Three Possible Changes Being Considered

The Railway Board is reportedly examining multiple options to address the shortcomings of the RAC system.

1. Completely Scrapping the RAC System One possibility is to eliminate RAC bookings entirely. Under this approach, passengers would either receive a confirmed individual berth or remain on the waiting list until a berth becomes available.

2. Introducing Reduced Fares for RAC Passengers Another proposal is to retain shared seating but introduce a lower fare for passengers who receive RAC tickets. Instead of charging the full ticket price, Indian Railways could consider a more reasonable fare that reflects the limited space and facilities available to RAC passengers.

3. Introducing an Improved Automated Reservation System The Railway Board is also considering whether technology can improve the allocation of vacant berths. An automated mechanism could help identify cancellations and available berths more efficiently, allowing passengers to receive confirmed individual berths wherever possible.

Will RAC Tickets Be Discontinued?

Despite the discussions, Indian Railways has not officially announced the removal of RAC tickets.

The proposal remains under review, and the Railway Board is yet to finalise its approach. Therefore, passengers should continue to follow the existing RAC reservation rules until an official notification announces any changes.

If implemented, the proposed changes could significantly affect how passengers book train tickets, particularly during festive seasons and on heavily travelled routes.

For now, passengers will have to wait for an official announcement from Indian Railways to know whether the RAC system will be scrapped, modified or replaced with a new reservation arrangement.