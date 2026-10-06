IndiGo Hikes Airfares From Today Amid Rising Fuel Prices

The hike ranges from Rs 100 to Rs 350 for domestic flights, depending on distance. The airline said the surcharge hike also applies to international flights.

On Monday, October 5, IndiGo announced a hike in airfares for domestic and international flights amid rising jet fuel prices. It also said the hike will take effect on October 6.

IndiGo announced an increase in airfares amid rising fuel prices. The airline will increase its fuel charges on domestic and international routes from today, October 6.

IndiGo reported that the continuous rise in fuel prices, with the latest month-on-month increase exceeding 14 per cent, has taken ATF costs to levels among the highest in the last decade.

Indio claims that because Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) makes up a significant share of airlines' operating costs, this rise is expected to affect airlines' cost structures and network economics, including IndiGo's.

In this state, the company has raised fares on both domestic and international flights. The revised fuel charges will apply to all bookings made from 00:01 am on Tuesday, meaning existing bookings will be unaffected by the revision.

Indigo described the raise as a measured, relatively modest adjustment, saying a much larger increase would have been needed to fully offset the rise in fuel costs, driven largely by the West Asia war conflict.

The company also said it is aware the situation burned customers, but it promised to continue monitoring the situation and make relevant adjustments as and when appropriate.

It also said that IndiGo remains committed to giving wings to the nation by offering affordable, convenient, and consistent travel to customers.

Domestic Flights fare increase details

For domestic flights up to 500 km, the charge has been hiked from Rs. 100 to Rs. 375. For flights of 500-1,000 km, it has been hiked from 400 to 600. For distances of 1,000 to 1,500 km, the fare will be raised from 600 to 900. For distances of 1,500 to 2,000 km, the fare will increase from Rs. 800 to Rs. 1,150, and for distances above 2,000 km, it will increase from Rs. 950 to Rs. 1,350.

Domestic Fuel Surcharge Revision Distance Band Previous Charge (April) New Fuel Charge Increase 0-500 km ₹275 ₹375 +₹100 501-1,000 km ₹400 ₹600 +₹200 1,001-1,500 km ₹600 ₹900 +₹300 1,501-2,000 km ₹800 ₹1,150 +₹350 Above 2,000 km ₹950 ₹1,300 +₹350

International flights price increase details

As for international flights, those to and from countries in the Indian subcontinent will attract a surcharge of Rs 1,000 for distances up to 500 km, up from Rs 900 per ticket.

For flights with distances beyond 500 km but within the subcontinent, the levy has been hiked by Rs 500 to Rs 3,000.

For West Asia, flights up to 2,000 km will have a surcharge of Rs 5,500, up from Rs 3,000. For flights over 2,000 km to and from this region, the new levy of Rs 5,500 is Rs 500 higher.

For Southeast Asia and China, flights up to 2,000 km will have a surcharge of Rs 5,500, up from Rs 3,500. Flights over 2,000 km will also incur a Rs 5,500 surcharge, up from Rs 5,000.

Flights to and from Africa will see the surcharge rising to Rs 6,000, an increase of Rs 1,000. Flights to and from Greece and Turkey will have a surcharge of Rs 10,000, up from Rs 7,500. The Rs 10,000 fuel charge on flights to and from the rest of Europe remains unchanged.