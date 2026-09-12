The wording on the West Asia conflict had previously created divisions within the grouping. BRICS foreign ministers failed to issue a joint statement after their meeting in New Delhi in May, with differences between Iran and the UAE reportedly contributing to the deadlock.

The consensus comes amid growing tensions in West Asia, with differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as a key challenge during the negotiations.

India has built consensus among BRICS members on a joint declaration after days of intense negotiations ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The agreement is expected to pave the way for the formal adoption of the joint statement.

Iran and the UAE joined BRICS as full members in 2024. Relations between the two countries have come under strain amid the wider conflict, particularly after Iran targeted US-linked bases in the Gulf region, including the UAE.

Indian officials have been working to bridge the differences between Tehran and Abu Dhabi. BRICS sherpas, the senior negotiators representing member countries, also held intensive discussions to finalise language acceptable to all sides.

Joint Statement Seen as Key Test

The agreement is significant because the BRICS summit is taking place against the backdrop of renewed tensions between the US and Iran. Fighting had eased for much of August before fresh tit-for-tat strikes escalated the situation again.

Foreign policy experts had identified the West Asia crisis as a major test for the summit. Although the joint declaration is unlikely to influence the conflict immediately, reaching an agreement could underline BRICS' attempt to present a united position among emerging economies.

The grouping has also opposed economically damaging measures such as sanctions and is seeking a greater role in shaping the international order.

BRICS Push for Global Reforms

BRICS members have called for reforms to international institutions including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO). Some members have argued that Western powers dominate these institutions.

India is also using its presidency to push for stronger trade cooperation, fewer trade barriers and greater business opportunities among BRICS members.

Leaders Attending the Summit

Several prominent leaders are attending the New Delhi summit, including:

Russian President Vladimir Putin

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

India's position is particularly important as New Delhi maintains relationships with the US, Russia, Israel, Iran and the Gulf countries.

BRICS Members and Partners

Current BRICS Members

The current BRICS members are:

Brazil

China

Egypt

Ethiopia

India

Indonesia

Iran

Russia

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Partner Countries

The grouping's partner countries include:

Belarus

Bolivia

Cuba

Kazakhstan

Malaysia

Nigeria

Thailand

Uganda

Uzbekistan

Vietnam

India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."