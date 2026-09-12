India has built consensus among BRICS members on a joint declaration after days of intense negotiations ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi. The agreement is expected to pave the way for the formal adoption of the joint statement.
The consensus comes amid growing tensions in West Asia, with differences between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) emerging as a key challenge during the negotiations.
West Asia Conflict Delays Consensus
The wording on the West Asia conflict had previously created divisions within the grouping. BRICS foreign ministers failed to issue a joint statement after their meeting in New Delhi in May, with differences between Iran and the UAE reportedly contributing to the deadlock.
Iran and the UAE joined BRICS as full members in 2024. Relations between the two countries have come under strain amid the wider conflict, particularly after Iran targeted US-linked bases in the Gulf region, including the UAE.
Indian officials have been working to bridge the differences between Tehran and Abu Dhabi. BRICS sherpas, the senior negotiators representing member countries, also held intensive discussions to finalise language acceptable to all sides.
Joint Statement Seen as Key Test
The agreement is significant because the BRICS summit is taking place against the backdrop of renewed tensions between the US and Iran. Fighting had eased for much of August before fresh tit-for-tat strikes escalated the situation again.
Foreign policy experts had identified the West Asia crisis as a major test for the summit. Although the joint declaration is unlikely to influence the conflict immediately, reaching an agreement could underline BRICS' attempt to present a united position among emerging economies.
The grouping has also opposed economically damaging measures such as sanctions and is seeking a greater role in shaping the international order.
BRICS Push for Global Reforms
BRICS members have called for reforms to international institutions including the World Bank, International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Trade Organization (WTO). Some members have argued that Western powers dominate these institutions.
India is also using its presidency to push for stronger trade cooperation, fewer trade barriers and greater business opportunities among BRICS members.
Leaders Attending the Summit
Several prominent leaders are attending the New Delhi summit, including:
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Chinese President Xi Jinping
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
India's position is particularly important as New Delhi maintains relationships with the US, Russia, Israel, Iran and the Gulf countries.
BRICS Members and Partners
Current BRICS Members
The current BRICS members are:
Brazil
China
Egypt
Ethiopia
India
Indonesia
Iran
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Partner Countries
The grouping's partner countries include:
Belarus
Bolivia
Cuba
Kazakhstan
Malaysia
Nigeria
Thailand
Uganda
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability."