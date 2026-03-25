One key highlight is the mandatory Aadhaar authentication for Tatkal and opening-day bookings. This step is expected to reduce misuse by agents and ensure genuine passengers get access to tickets.

The new regulations bring stricter refund policies, enhanced passenger verification, and added flexibility for travellers, marking one of the biggest updates to railway booking norms in recent years.

In a major move aimed at curbing ticket fraud and improving booking efficiency, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a set of significant rule changes that will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

Stricter Ticket Cancellation & Refund Rules

IRCTC has revised its refund structure, making last-minute cancellations far more restrictive:

Within 8 hours of departure: No refund (0%) for confirmed tickets

24 to 8 hours before departure: 50% deduction of fare

72 to 24 hours before departure: 25% deduction

More than 72 hours before departure: Only a flat cancellation fee applies

Compared to earlier rules, which allowed partial refunds even within 12-48 hours, the new system significantly limits refunds closer to departure time.

Automatic Refund Processing

Passengers will no longer need to manually file a TDR (Ticket Deposit Receipt) for cancelled e-tickets. Refunds will now be processed automatically, making the system faster and more user-friendly.

Flexible Boarding Station Change

Travellers can now change their boarding station up to 30 minutes before departure, offering greater flexibility for last-minute travel adjustments.

Full Refund for Delayed Trains

If a train is delayed by more than 3 hours, passengers who choose not to travel can claim a full refund via online TDR.

Counter Ticket cancellation made easier

Another passenger-friendly change allows counter tickets to be cancelled at any station, instead of being restricted to the originating or terminating station.

While the new rules improve transparency and reduce fraud, they also make last-minute cancellations more costly. Passengers are advised to plan journeys carefully to avoid losing ticket fares.

Overall, the updated IRCTC policy aims to strike a balance between convenience, efficiency, and fairness, ensuring a smoother booking experience for millions of railway users across India.