Although the revamped portal was expected to go live on July 15 , reports suggest the launch could be postponed to the second week of August , around Independence Day, as final testing continues.

The overhaul aims to eliminate many of the issues that have long plagued users, especially during the highly competitive Tatkal booking window.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is preparing to launch a redesigned version of its ticket booking website, promising a faster, more user-friendly experience for millions of railway passengers.

What prompted the redesign?

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the new website during an event in Rajasthan last month.

Interestingly, the project gained momentum after students who attended the event shared their frustrations with the current IRCTC portal, citing slow performance, failed bookings, and a difficult user experience.

Acknowledging the concerns, the Railways decided to modernize the platform with a focus on speed, simplicity and reliability.

What's new in the redesigned IRCTC website?

The updated website introduces several features designed to simplify the booking process and give passengers greater flexibility.

Seat preference during booking

Instead of being automatically assigned a seat, passengers will be able to indicate their preferred seat or berth when making a reservation, increasing their chances of getting their preferred travel option.

Fare comparison across dates

Users will be able to compare ticket prices across multiple travel dates before confirming a booking. This feature is expected to benefit travellers with flexible schedules seeking lower fares.

Unified seat availability

The new portal will display seat availability across all travel classes - including Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier and others, on a single screen. This eliminates the need to switch between classes individually, making it easier to compare options.

Multilingual support

To make the platform more accessible, the redesigned website will support multiple Indian languages, reducing dependence on English and Hindi and improving usability for passengers across the country.

Integrated concession bookings

Services for Divyangjan passengers, students, and patients will be brought together on a single platform, replacing the separate concession-booking processes currently in use.

Cleaner interface

The redesigned portal aims to reduce unnecessary pop-ups, flashing banners and repeated CAPTCHA prompts that often interrupt the booking process, particularly during Tatkal reservations. The streamlined interface is expected to provide a smoother journey from ticket search to payment confirmation.

Built to handle Tatkal rush

The biggest upgrade lies behind the scenes.

The existing IRCTC platform frequently struggles during peak Tatkal booking hours, when lakhs of passengers attempt to reserve tickets within seconds. This often results in slow page loads, failed transactions, payment issues and confirmed seats disappearing before bookings are completed.

To address these problems, the new website has been rebuilt with significantly higher processing capacity.

Platform Capacity: Old vs New Specification Details Ticket Booking Capacity Current capacity Around 32,000 bookings per minute Upgraded capacity More than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute Passenger Reservation System (PRS) Backend Current enquiry capacity Approximately 4 lakh enquiries per minute Upgraded enquiry capacity Over 40 lakh enquiries per minute

The enhanced infrastructure is expected to improve stability during high-demand periods and reduce the likelihood of website crashes when thousands of users attempt to book tickets simultaneously.

A more reliable booking experience

The redesigned IRCTC portal is more than a visual refresh. It represents a major technology upgrade aimed at making railway ticket booking faster, simpler and more reliable.

With higher booking capacity, a cleaner interface, multilingual support and practical features such as seat preferences and fare comparisons, the new platform is expected to significantly improve the overall booking experience for regular passengers as well as those competing for Tatkal tickets.