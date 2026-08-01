For most individual taxpayers, including salaried employees, pensioners, freelancers, and other non-audit taxpayers, the last date to file their ITR was 31 July 2026.

The deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) was a crucial date for millions of taxpayers across India.

The Income Tax Return (ITR) filing season for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 has been one of the most closely watched tax compliance periods in recent years.

Missed The 31 July Deadline?

Taxpayers who failed to file their return by 31 July 2026 can still file a belated return under Section 139(4) of the Income-tax Act.

A belated return allows taxpayers to complete their tax compliance even after the original due date has passed.

However, filing late comes with certain limitations compared to filing an original return.

A taxpayer filing a belated return should ensure:

All income sources are correctly reported.

Tax liability is calculated accurately.

Applicable late fees and interest are paid.

The return is verified after submission.

The last date to file a belated ITR is 31 December 2026.

However, taxpayers should not wait until the last moment because late filing may create complications, especially if additional tax payments or corrections are required.

Late Filing Fee For Belated ITR

Taxpayers filing after the original due date may have to pay a late filing fee under Section 234F.

The late fee depends on income levels:

Up to ₹5 lakh total income: Maximum late fee of ₹1,000

Above ₹5 lakh total income: Late fee may be up to ₹5,000

The applicable fee depends on the circumstances and date of filing.

The Steps To File ITR Online

Log In - Enter the PAN/Aadhaar as the User ID along with the secure password. Navigate - Click on e-File > Income Tax Returns > File Income Tax Return. Select Period - Choose Assessment Year 2026-27 and Online filing mode. Select Status - Choose Individual and pick the appropriate ITR form (e.g., ITR-1 or ITR-4). Verify Pre-filled Data - Check the validated bank account, personal details, and pre-filled income summary. Claim Deductions - Confirm the tax regime (New Regime is default) and declare eligible deductions. Pay Balance Tax - If taxes are due, select Pay Now via net banking/UPI; if not, proceed directly. Validate and E-verify - Preview the form, click Proceed to Validation, and complete e-Verification via Aadhaar OTP within 30 days to finish the process.

Important ITR Filing Changes Taxpayers Should Know in 2026

Increased Use of AIS and TIS Verification

The Income Tax Department continues to rely heavily on:

Annual Information Statement (AIS)

Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS)

Form 26AS

These systems collect financial information from banks, employers, stock exchanges, mutual funds, and other institutions.

Taxpayers should compare these records with their own documents before filing.

More Detailed Reporting For Investments

Investors need to pay closer attention while reporting:

Share transactions

Mutual fund redemptions

Capital gains

Dividend income

Incorrect reporting can result in mismatches and possible notices.

Digital Filing Continues To Expand

The Income Tax Department has continued improving online filing systems, including:

Pre-filled return data

Online verification

Faster processing systems

Digital communication through the e-filing portal

Taxpayers are encouraged to complete e-verification after submitting their returns because an unverified return is considered incomplete.

Missing the 31 July 2026 ITR filing deadline does not mean taxpayers have lost the opportunity to comply with income tax rules.

Salaried employees, freelancers, pensioners, investors, and eligible business owners can still file their returns through the belated return process.