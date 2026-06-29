Launched in 2022 , the programme brings together people from different walks of life in Tamil Nadu and offers them the opportunity to experience Kashi's cultural and spiritual heritage. The initiative is coordinated by IIT Madras , Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and several central ministries in association with the Uttar Pradesh government.

Organised under the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, the initiative celebrates the deep historical relationship between the two regions, which dates back thousands of years and is evident in literature, religion, philosophy, education and trade.

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is a flagship initiative of the Government of India that seeks to revive and strengthen the centuries-old civilisational, cultural, educational and spiritual ties between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi) .

How does Kashi Tamil Sangamam work?

Participants from Tamil Nadu register through the official Kashi Tamil Sangamam portal. Delegates are selected under various categories, including students, teachers, researchers, scholars, farmers, artisans, entrepreneurs, professionals, writers, artists, spiritual leaders and devotees. They are then divided into batches and travel to Varanasi by specially arranged trains and other transport.

The programme is designed as a guided cultural exchange, with accommodation, local transport and scheduled activities coordinated by the organisers. Every batch follows a carefully planned itinerary that combines spirituality, heritage, education and tourism.

Devotional pilgrimage

The spiritual tour forms one of the biggest attractions of the Sangamam. Participants visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of Hinduism's holiest shrines dedicated to Lord Shiva. Delegates also witness the world-famous Ganga Aarti at the ghats of the River Ganga, take part in temple rituals and explore the sacred lanes of Varanasi.

The pilgrimage extends beyond Kashi, with visits to important religious destinations such as:

Sarnath , where Lord Buddha delivered his first sermon

Prayagraj , home to the sacred Triveni Sangam

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram

These visits offer devotees a comprehensive spiritual experience while introducing them to India's diverse religious heritage.

Cultural and educational programmes

Apart from temple visits, Kashi Tamil Sangamam hosts a wide range of educational and cultural activities. Delegates attend seminars, panel discussions, academic conferences and interactive sessions with scholars from Banaras Hindu University and other institutions.

The programme also features exhibitions showcasing Tamil literature, manuscripts, handicrafts, handlooms, traditional cuisine and ancient knowledge systems.

Cultural evenings include performances of Bharatanatyam, Carnatic music, folk dances, devotional music and classical arts from both Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, promoting mutual appreciation of each region's artistic traditions.

Celebrating shared heritage

A key objective of the Sangamam is to highlight the historical connection between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. Participants visit places associated with Mahakavi Subramania Bharati, who spent time in Varanasi, as well as temples, mutts, and heritage sites that reflect centuries of interaction between Tamil scholars and the holy city.

The programme also encourages dialogue on language, literature, philosophy, spirituality, and scientific contributions from both regions, reinforcing the idea that India's cultural traditions are deeply interconnected.

Expanding cultural exchange

Over the years, Kashi Tamil Sangamam has expanded beyond a cultural festival into a broader platform for academic collaboration and people-to-people exchange.

New initiatives include Tamil language learning programmes in Varanasi, study tours for students, faculty interactions, research collaborations and the Agasthya Expedition, which highlights Tamil Nadu's contributions to India's civilisational history.

A bridge between faith and knowledge

Kashi Tamil Sangamam is more than a devotional tour. It is a nationwide cultural movement that blends pilgrimage, education, tourism and heritage conservation into a single platform.

By bringing together students, scholars, artists, professionals and devotees, the initiative strengthens the timeless relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi while promoting national integration through shared traditions, languages and values.

As the programme continues to grow, it remains one of India's most significant cultural exchange initiatives, celebrating unity in diversity and preserving a bond that has endured for centuries.