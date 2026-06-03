He also goes by some of his famous monikers, and the most widespread is 'Khan Sir', coined by the student community in Patna out of sheer love and respect.

Khan Sir, whose reported real name is Faizal Khan or Faisal Khan, but which he has never confirmed, has often sparked curiosity online.

An alleged gunfire was reported outside the building of the coaching centre of Khan Sir. Reacting to the firing incident, Khan Sir blamed the nearby coaching institute for threatening him to "blow up" his coaching centre.

And the regional media often call him the 'Desi Teacher' because of his signature Bhojpuri-style accent, grounded, down-to-earth persona, and habit of explaining incredibly complex geopolitical or scientific concepts with funny, local village examples.

Khan Sir charges highly subsidised and nominal fees ranging from as low as ₹200 to ₹12,000, depending on the course and duration. His institute, Khan Global Studies (KGS), operates on the principle of affordable education for all.

The Root Cause Of The Incident

The clash outside Khan Sir's academy in Musallahpur Haat, Patna, on June 2, 2026, began as a violent turf war over commercial dominance and extremely low student fees.

The Musallahpur Haat area in Patna is highly saturated with massive private coaching centres competing for thousands of students.

The root cause of this conflict lies in the intense, localised rivalry between competing private coaching centres operating within Patna's educational hub.

As Khan Sir's classes are cheap and popular, students started leaving other coaching centres to join his.

Khan Sir claims that the rival coaching centres sent warnings to his office days before the attack, threatening to "blow up" his academy if he didn't stop.

The Night Of The Attack: What Actually Happened

On the night of Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the threats turned into real violence. A group of men allegedly sent by the rival coaching centre arrived at Khan Sir's institute with weapons.

The men forced their way to the main office. They began smashing furniture, breaking windows and destroying office equipment.

A security guard tried to block the attackers and protect the building. The mob beat him severely, leaving him with deep head injuries, so that he had to be rushed to the hospital.

Khan Sir claims that the attackers brought guns and fired 5 to 8 bullets into the air to terrify everyone before running away.

The police inspected the area and checked the security cameras; they claimed that they did not find any proof of actual shooting. They believe it was a brutal physical brawl between two rival groups, but not a shootout.

The Next Morning: Outrage And Chaos

Thousands of students who study under Khan Sir felt unsafe and angry. They swarmed the streets outside the academy, blocking roads and chanting slogans to demand justice and better protection.

The local government had to send a massive contingent of police to control the crowds and prevent a riot.

The Police Investigation

The police have identified 15 to 20 people who attacked the building by reviewing the security camera footage.

These attackers belong to a rival coaching centre, who have run away after the vandalism, and the police teams have launched massive raids across Patna to arrest the named perpetrators.