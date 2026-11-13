Kishtwar: Two J&K Police SPOs Found Dead With Missing Rifles

The deceased officers have been identified as Rashpal Kumar, 45, and Babi Chand, 57.

The disappearance of the two officers, the recovery of their bodies from a remote forest area, and the disappearance of their service weapons have raised serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding the killings.

A shocking incident in the mountainous district of Kishtwar has left Jammu and Kashmir's security forces searching for answers after two Special Police Officers (SPOs), who disappeared while travelling towards an Army post, were found dead with multiple bullet injuries.

Both were attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and were posted in the Kiyar area of Dachhan in Kishtwar district.

Their bodies were recovered on Thursday morning, November 12, 2026, after an extensive search operation involving the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Indian Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

Initial reports suggest that the two officers may have been targeted while travelling through a remote forest route.

However, the exact circumstances and the identity of those responsible remain under investigation.

Timeline of Events

The tragic incident in Kishtwar unfolded over roughly 24 hours between Wednesday, November 11, and Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Special Police Officers (SPOs) Rashpal Kumar and Bobby Chand, attached to the Special Operations Group (SOG) in the Kiyar sector, set out from Kiyar Dachhan toward a Temporary Operating Base (TOB) at Camp Dharna in the Marwah sector for rotation duty to relieve deployed personnel.

Around 03:30 PM, local and security sources reported hearing gunshots in the dense forested stretch between Kiyar and the Dharna-Marwah area.

Shortly after the firing was heard, the two officers failed to report to the Dharna post, and their mobile phones, which were initially reachable, were switched off and lost network contact.

When the duo failed to arrive at the post by late afternoon, the J&K Police, Indian Army, including 17 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF, launched a massive joint cordon and search operation across the rugged Dachhan-Marwah forest belt that continued throughout the night without any immediate trace.

Thursday, November 12, 2026

Search teams spotted and recovered the bullet-riddled bodies of both officers early Thursday morning in the remote forest area near the Dharna post.

Upon inspecting the scene, security forces found that the service weapons belonging to the officers, an INSAS rifle and a .303 rifle, were missing, pointing toward a suspected terrorist ambush and weapon snatching.

Following the discovery, police initiated a formal investigation and forensic assessment while expanding the counter-insurgency operation in the upper reaches of Kishtwar to track down the assailant.

Statements From Police And Officials

While unnamed security officials have pointed to a likely terrorist attack due to the missing rifles, J&K Police have not yet released a formal signed press statement or officially confirmed which terror outfit was behind the killings, as officials indicated they are waiting to establish all facts on the ground before making a definitive declaration.

In the absence of an official police briefing, local political leaders have publicly commented on the deaths, with Kishtwar BJP MLA Shagun Parihar expressing grief over the loss of the two officers and calling for strong retaliatory action against cross-border terrorism.

In contrast, Leader of Opposition Suni Sharma condemned the killings.

As the investigation continues, the families of Rashpal Kumar and Babi Chand are left mourning the loss of two men who had gone out to perform their official duties but never returned.

The biggest unanswered question remains: who attacked the two officers and why?

Until investigators establish the facts, the circumstances behind the Kishtwar killing remain under investigation.