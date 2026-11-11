The locomotive and five coaches of the Kolkata-Sairang Express went off the tracks near Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district.

A major train derailment occurred in Assam on Wednesday at 6.54 am, when Train No. 13125 was being received at Digaru station to give precedence to another train.

The Kolkata-Sairang Express derailed in Assam on Wednesday, with five passenger coaches and its locomotive going off track, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), the locomotive pilot was unable to control the train's speed, resulting in the derailment of the locomotive and five coaches.

A resident who reached the spot after hearing about the incident said he saw five coaches derailed near the railway station.

Following the incident, railway authorities immediately launched relief and rescue operations. Senior railway officials, including the General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, rushed to the accident site to assess the situation and oversee the response.

The railway said that the passengers were taken to their destinations on an alternate train. Initial statements from the railway indicated that no casualties or injuries had been reported.

However, some media reports mentioned that several passengers may have sustained injuries, with the exact number yet to be officially confirmed.

After the incident, people were admitted to the hospital with minor injuries. One of them had a bandage around his hand, while another was treated for a minor thigh injury.

A recovery train was also dispatched to the site to assist with rescue operations and clear the track. The derailment disrupted train movement in the area, while railway officials began assessing the circumstances surrounding the accident.

The Kolkata-Sairang Express connects Kolkata with Sairang, near Aizawl in Mizoram. Further details regarding the cause of the derailment and the restoration of normal railway operations are awaited.

Railway authorities are expected to conduct a detailed investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the incident.

The incident triggered an emergency response, with railway authorities directing officials to stop trains approaching Jolarpettai from Bengaluru at various locations to prevent a possible collision.

History of the train accidents

Assam and the broader Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone have a history of notable rail incidents driven by geographical, infrastructural, and wildlife factors.

In December 2025, the Mizoram-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train No. 20507) struck a herd of wild elephants in central Assam's Hojai district (Jamunamukh-Kampur section), killing seven elephants and a calf while derailing the locomotive and five coaches.