Kulgam CRPF Checkpoint Attack: 3 Personnel Injured in Firing

According to Indian reports, three CRPF personnel sustained injuries in the firing, with two of them reported to be seriously injured.

The incident took place in Akhran near Mir Bazar, where CRPF personnel were deployed at a security checkpoint.

Another security-related attack has raised concerns in South Kashmir after an unidentified motorcycle-borne gunman opened fire on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) checkpoint in Kulgam district on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 02:15 PM.

The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag for treatment.

The attackers fled the scene immediately after opening fire, prompting security forces to launch a search operation in the surrounding areas.

Initial security assessments point toward the involvement of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants in executing the attack.

The incident has once again brought attention to the security situation in Kulgam.

This district has witnessed several encounters between militants and security forces, attacks on migrant workers and incidents involving Army personnel over the past few years.

Although the investigation into Wednesday's attack is underway, questions remain about the identity of the attackers, their possible affiliations, and the reason behind targeting the CRPF checkpoint.

Why Was Kulgam Attacked? Understanding the Possible Reason

One of the biggest questions surrounding the November 11 attack is why the attackers chose to target a CRPF checkpoint.

At present, there is no officially confirmed explanation for the motive behind the incident.

Investigators have yet to establish whether the attack was planned as part of a wider operation, connected to an existing militant network, or intended as an isolated strike against security personnel.

However, the wider security situation in South Kashmir provides some background to the incident.

Kulgam has experienced repeated encounters between security forces and armed militants.

Several operations in the district have resulted in casualties among Army personnel and militants.

There have also been targeted attacks against civilians, including migrant workers.

The continued presence of active militant networks in parts of South Kashmir is one of the security challenges facing the region.

The Kashmir Inspector General of Police, Sujit Kumar, said that one local militant remains active and had allegedly orchestrated attacks in Anantnag and Kulgam with support from foreign militants.

This statement provided relevant background to the security situation, but it does not establish that the individual was involved in the November 11 CRPF checkpoint attack.

Investigation will need to establish the attackers' identities, possible affiliations, and intent before a definitive motive can be stated.

Key Political Response

The Congress Leader Supriya Shrinate condemned the attack at the CRPF checkpoint, asserting that any attempt to divide or attack the country would not be tolerated while expressing solidarity with the security forces and emphasising the need for national unity against terrorism.

Following the incident, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera also questioned Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the security situation in the region and the impact of the abrogation of Article 370.

Because the attack occurred at around 02:15 PM on November 11, 2026, additional statements from ruling party officials and regional leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are still emerging.

This incident comes after several major encounters in Kulgam, including the deaths of three Army personnel in the Halan forest encounter in 2023, the deaths of Army personnel during operations in 2024 and 2025 and the killing of two migrant workers in July 2026.

The investigation will be important in determining who carried out the shooting, why the CRPF checkpoint was targeted, and whether the attack has any connection to the militant networks operating in South Kashmir.

For now, the priority remains the recovery of the injured personnel, the identification of those responsible, and the prevention of further attacks in the region.