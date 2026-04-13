Prime Minister Narendra Modi has posted on his X page, stating that she is "An iconic and versatile voice whose melodies have shaped the generations." He also added that he will cherish the interactions he had with her.

Asha Bhosle rose to fame in the mid 1950's with the song "Leke Pehla Pehla Pyaar" from the movie CID, which made her widely recognised among audiences. Her voice was so infectious and groovy that it made the audience get on their feet.

Asha Bhosle breathed her last at Mumbai, Breach Candy Hospital, on April 12, 2026, due to multi-organ failure. She was taken to the hospital after having a heart attack, a chest infection, and she also had multi-organ failure.

Shah Rukh Khan stated on X that her voice is the pillar of Indian Cinema and a talent that will outlive many.

Priyanka Chopra has also paid her emotional tribute on Instagram, saying she had lost a piece of her childhood with Asha Bhosle's passing, and thanking her for being the best gift to the musical industry.

Akshay Kumar paid tribute by expressing, "No words can convey the loss I feel at Asha Bhosle Ji's demise, her melodious voice will remain immortal forever.

Manoj Bajpayee described her as an irreplaceable legacy, and also admired how she brought life to all the songs she had sung so far.

Vicky Kaushal, the Uri actor, mentioned that her melodies, kindness, and grace will live on forever.

Hema Malini, a member of the Lok Sabha from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has expressed her condolences for Bhosle, calling the loss irreplaceable for the country.

Jr.NTR commemorated her legacy by calling her the "Heartbeat of Indian Cinema for decades"

In a video that has surfaced online, Rajat Bedi was seen in utter shock upon hearing the news of Asha Bhosle's demise from paparazzi.

Bollywood director and producer Karan Johar called himself her biggest fan and praised her voice.

Kajol calls Bhosle magnificent, and also recalls her love for food, singing and humour.

Chiranjeevi stated that Bhosle's voice is a timeless companion to Indian Cinema.

Kamal Hassan, the Indian actor, politician, and Rajya Sabha member of parliament for Tamil Nadu, has also extended his heartfelt tribute to Bhosle by sharing a compilation of photos of him with Asha Bhosle.

The Indian Playback Singer, Shreya Ghoshal, penned a long note for her Asha Bhosle, calling her a limitless

Anupam Kher posted a video on his Instagram account mourning the demise.

Sanjay Dutt also expressed his condolences on Instagram, calling it an irreplaceable loss to Indian music.

AR Rahman was seen at Asha Bhosle's residence, stating that her voice and aura are eternal.

Uddhav Thackare, the former chief minister of Maharashtra, stated that this news was deeply saddening and that her voice has also touched many people's emotions.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari stated that her voice will be remembered forever by many generations.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also commented that, with Bhosle's demise, another star from Mangeshkar's lineage has fallen.

She has received two civilian awards: Padma Vibhushan in 2008 and Padma Shri in 1997. She has also received the Dadasaheb Palke award in 2000, which is the highest award in cinema. She also holds a Guinness World Record in 2011 for the most recorded in music history. She has been in the music industry for over 8 decades, with 11,000+ songs, more than any other musician.

She was also nominated for a Grammy in 1997 for Best World Music for "Legacy". She has received honorary doctorates from the University of Amravati and the University of Jargon for her contributions to music.

Final Farewell to the Legend

The final rites for Asha Bhosle will be held on Monday, April 13, 2026, at Shivaji Park in Mumbai at 4 p.m., and the public can pay their last tribute to the singer at 11 p.m at her residence, Casa Grande, Lower Parel.