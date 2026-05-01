In a significant price revision, the cost of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder was increased by ₹993 nationwide on Friday, May 1. Following the hike, the price of a commercial cylinder in Delhi now stands at ₹3,071.50.

Despite the sharp increase in commercial cylinder rates, domestic LPG prices remain unchanged, offering relief to nearly 33 crore household consumers. Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), including Indian Oil Corporation, confirmed that there is no price revision for 14.2 kg domestic cylinders.

Impact of Geopolitical Tensions

The price adjustment comes amid growing concerns over India's energy supply, as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to impact global oil routes. Officials noted that while certain petroleum products have seen price changes, around 80% remain stable, ensuring minimal impact on the majority of consumers.