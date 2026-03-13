In several cities across the country, restaurants say their cooking gas supplies have been sharply reduced. As a result, many establishments have started cutting down menu items or suspending gas-intensive dishes.

The supply crunch has been triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict, which has disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical energy route through which a large share of India's oil and cooking gas imports pass.

A growing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders across India is beginning to hit restaurants, hotels, and catering businesses, forcing many eateries to shrink their menus, ration food, or temporarily shut down kitchens.

In southern cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, some eateries have reportedly stopped preparing items like dosa and poori, which require large quantities of LPG for continuous cooking.

Restaurant owners say the situation is forcing them to rethink operations.

Some kitchens have begun rationing food production, while others are exploring alternative fuels to keep their businesses running.

Hostels and PG Kitchens also affected

The impact is not limited to restaurants. Hotels, hostels, and paying guest accommodations have also begun adjusting their cooking practices as LPG supplies tighten.

Tourism-dependent states such as Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Goa are particularly worried about potential disruptions as the peak travel season approaches.

Hospitality operators fear that prolonged shortages could affect both tourism services and local economies.

Emergency cooking alternatives being considered

With the shortage deepening, authorities and businesses are experimenting with alternative cooking solutions.

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has instructed railway station catering units to use microwave ovens and induction cooktops wherever possible.

Meanwhile, oil marketing companies in Uttar Pradesh are reportedly examining whether kerosene, which has largely been phased out in recent years, could temporarily be used as an emergency cooking fuel.

Environmental bodies have also been asked to allow restaurants and hospitality businesses to use biomass, RDF pellets, and even coal-based alternative fuels for a limited period of one month.

Hormuz Disruption Behind the Supply Crunch

The shortage is closely linked to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea lane between Iran and Oman.

India depends heavily on this route for energy imports. According to government data, the strait typically handles:

More than half of India's crude oil imports (5.8 million barrels daily)

About 55% of India's LPG imports

Nearly 30% of liquefied natural gas shipments

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, speaking in the Lok Sabha, said the strait has been effectively closed to commercial shipping for 13 consecutive days, disrupting global energy flows.

Nearly 20% of the world's crude oil, natural gas, and LPG supplies normally pass through this route, making the disruption significant for many countries.

Domestic Kitchens given Priority

To manage the crisis, oil companies have prioritised LPG supply for households, hospitals, and educational institutions.

This has led to reduced supply for commercial users, including restaurants and catering businesses.

To balance demand, the government has decided to allow the sale of commercial LPG to meet about 20% of the sector's average monthly requirement, with distribution coordinated through state governments.

Oil Ministry Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma said state authorities will help identify eligible beneficiaries.

Measures to manage demand

The government has introduced several measures to stabilise LPG availability.

The refill ordering window for rural users has been extended to 45 days, up from 25 days previously.

The earlier refill limit of 21 days had already been revised recently to manage demand.

The delivery authentication code system will now cover 90% of consumers, up from 50%, to prevent diversion and black marketing.

Under this system, a cylinder delivery can only be recorded once the consumer confirms it using a one-time code sent to their registered mobile number.

Kerosene allocation increased after a decade

In a temporary policy reversal, the government has also increased the monthly kerosene allocation to states.

An additional 48,000 kilolitres has been released on top of the regular 1 lakh kilolitre quota to help households cope with cooking fuel shortages.

This marks the first increase in kerosene allocation in more than a decade, reversing a long-standing effort to phase out the fuel due to environmental concerns and misuse in petrol adulteration.

India launched major initiatives, such as the Ujjwala scheme in 2012, to promote LPG as a cleaner cooking fuel and reduce dependence on coal and kerosene.

Imports being diversified

To reduce reliance on Gulf suppliers, India is now diversifying LPG procurement.

Earlier, around 60% of India's LPG imports came from Gulf countries, including Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait, while 40% was produced domestically.

Officials say new supplies are now being sourced from the United States, Norway, Canada, Algeria, and Russia to offset disruptions.

Political protests over LPG shortage

The LPG situation has also triggered political protests.

Congress party workers staged demonstrations outside the Indian National Congress headquarters in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri over the reported shortage.

During the protest, party workers set up a traditional stove and prepared tea as a symbolic gesture, raising slogans against the government and highlighting the difficulties households face.

Government says supply situation is stable

Despite the visible shortages in some areas, the government insists India's energy supply remains secure.

Officials say the recent rush to book cylinders in certain locations reflects temporary demand distortion rather than a production failure.

However, with the West Asia conflict still affecting global energy routes, restaurants and businesses across India remain cautious, hoping supplies stabilise before the shortage worsens.