Rejecting claims that the expressway had caved in, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) said the damage was limited to the upper wearing course of the road over a 40-metre stretch.

A video showing a damaged stretch of the expressway in Korari village of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district quickly went viral on social media, with opposition leaders and several users alleging poor construction standards and possible corruption. However, these allegations have not been independently verified by any government agency.

The newly inaugurated Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Elevated Expressway has come under scrutiny after a section of its surface developed slippage barely 13 days after opening to traffic, triggering widespread criticism and raising questions over the quality of construction of the ₹4,200-crore infrastructure project.

NHAI Project Director Nakul Prakash Verma explained that the incident should not be described as a road collapse.

"A cave-in occurs when the soil beneath the road settles and the entire carriageway sinks. In this case, only the top bituminous wearing layer experienced slippage," he said.

According to NHAI, repair work was completed before 5 p.m. on Sunday, and traffic resumed without disruption. Officials added that such isolated issues can occasionally occur on long bituminous roads and are generally easier to rectify than structural failures.

Expressway Opened Earlier This Month

The 63-kilometre Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Elevated Expressway was inaugurated on July 13 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The project is one of Uttar Pradesh's key transport infrastructure initiatives. It is expected to significantly reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur while easing congestion on the existing National Highway corridor.

Once fully operational, the expressway is expected to cut the journey between the two cities to around 45 minutes, boosting connectivity for commuters, businesses and freight movement.

Viral Video Sparks Political Row

The controversy began after a local resident shared a video purportedly showing the damaged section of the expressway. The clip was later amplified by political leaders and party media handles, who questioned how a newly built highway could develop defects within days of inauguration.

The incident reignited debate over the quality of public infrastructure projects, with many social media users demanding accountability and independent inspections. Despite the criticism, NHAI maintained that the issue was a routine technical defect and not indicative of any structural weakness.

Officials also clarified that there is currently no proposal to order a separate inquiry, as the affected section was repaired immediately after the defect was detected.

Recent Infrastructure Projects Face Similar Scrutiny

The incident comes amid growing public attention on the durability and quality of newly built infrastructure across India.

In recent years, several high-profile projects, including highways, bridges and elevated corridors, have faced criticism after developing cracks, potholes or surface defects shortly after opening, prompting calls for stricter quality audits and greater accountability among contractors.

Infrastructure experts note that while surface defects in bituminous roads can occur due to weather conditions, material quality or construction practices, such issues are expected to be addressed during the project's defect liability period.

They stress that prompt repairs and continuous monitoring are essential to ensure long-term safety and maintain public confidence.

Although NHAI has ruled out any structural damage in the Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway, the incident has once again highlighted the importance of rigorous quality control and transparent maintenance of India's rapidly expanding highway network.