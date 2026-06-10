Meta will lease the facility from Reliance and retain options to scale capacity in the future as demand for artificial intelligence and digital services continues to grow.

The collaboration will see Reliance build Meta's first AI-enabled data centre in India at Jamnagar, Gujarat, with an initial capacity of 168 MW.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, has announced a major expansion of its infrastructure footprint in India through a partnership with Reliance Industries.

The announcement marks another milestone in the growing relationship between the two companies and reflects India's increasing importance in the global technology ecosystem.

According to Meta, India's massive user base, rapidly expanding digital economy, and growing demand for AI-powered services make the country an ideal destination for long-term infrastructure investments.

India's Growing Data Centre Opportunity

India's data centre market is projected to double nearly to $13.11 billion by 2034, according to consulting firm IMARC Group. The growth is expected to be driven by accelerating digital transformation, rising cloud adoption, increasing internet usage and the explosive growth of artificial intelligence workloads.

The latest announcement builds on an already strong partnership between Meta and Reliance. In August last year, the companies formed a joint venture to develop AI platforms and enterprise solutions for Indian businesses using Meta's Llama AI models.

Reliance and Meta committed an initial investment of ₹8.55 billion to the venture, with Reliance contributing 70 per cent and Meta 30 per cent.

The partnership follows Meta's landmark $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platforms, a Reliance subsidiary, in 2020, which helped strengthen collaboration between the two companies across digital connectivity, commerce and technology services.

What Is a Data Centre?

A data centre is a facility that houses computer systems, servers, storage devices, networking equipment and supporting infrastructure used to store, process and manage digital information.

Data centres form the backbone of the modern digital economy. They power websites, mobile applications, cloud services, AI systems, streaming platforms and business operations used by billions of people every day.

Every time users send messages on WhatsApp, watch videos on YouTube or Netflix, make UPI payments, use AI tools such as ChatGPT or Gemini, access Google Drive or iCloud, or store photos online, data is being processed and stored in a data centre somewhere in the world.

Benefits of Data Centres

Data centres play a critical role in supporting digital services and economic growth.

They securely store massive amounts of information while maintaining backup systems to prevent data loss. They power cloud computing services such as Google Drive, iCloud, Microsoft 365 and video streaming platforms.

Data centres also help organizations operate around the clock with minimal downtime and support disaster recovery by maintaining backup copies of critical data.

Beyond digital services, data centres create jobs, attract technology investments and support emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics and real-time applications that require significant computing power.

Challenges and Drawbacks

Despite their importance, data centres face increasing scrutiny due to their environmental and infrastructure impacts.

Large facilities consume enormous amounts of electricity to power servers and cooling systems. If the electricity is generated from fossil fuels, data centres can contribute significantly to carbon emissions. Many facilities also require substantial quantities of water for cooling.

Building and maintaining modern data centres is expensive, while cyberattacks can potentially compromise vast amounts of sensitive information. Frequent hardware upgrades also generate considerable amounts of electronic waste.

Why Some Countries Restrict Data Centres

Several countries have introduced restrictions on data centre development due to concerns over energy consumption, environmental impact and infrastructure limitations.

Singapore paused approvals for new data centres between 2019 and 2022 due to land constraints, electricity demand, and sustainability concerns.

Ireland has not banned data centres but has restricted grid connections in some areas, particularly around Dublin, where data centres are estimated to consume a significant share of the country's electricity supply.

The Netherlands temporarily halted several hyperscale data centre projects amid concerns about land use and energy consumption.

Some municipalities in Germany have tightened regulations on new data centre developments due to environmental and energy-efficiency concerns.

China has not banned data centres but strictly regulates where they can be built. The government encourages operators to establish facilities in regions with abundant renewable energy resources and lower environmental impact.

Why India Needs More Data Centres

While data centres consume significant amounts of energy, experts argue that India requires substantial domestic capacity to support its rapidly growing digital economy.

India has more than 1.4 billion people and hundreds of millions of internet users. Without local data centres, many digital services would become slower and less reliable because data would need to travel to overseas facilities before reaching users.

Dependence on foreign data centres could also expose sensitive information to foreign jurisdictions and increase Reliance on overseas infrastructure providers. Domestic facilities improve speed, reliability, security and data sovereignty.

The rise of artificial intelligence further strengthens the need for local infrastructure. AI systems such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Microsoft Copilot run on thousands of high-performance servers housed in data centres.

If India aims to develop indigenous AI models, support startups and compete with technology leaders such as the United States and China, significant domestic computing infrastructure will be essential.

Meta's Renewable Energy Strategy

Meta emphasized that the Jamnagar facility is being designed with sustainability at its core.

The company said the data centre will be powered by renewable energy and cooled using desalinated seawater. Meta will bear the full cost of the energy and water required to support the facility's operations.

"Meta is investing aggressively to expand our capacity footprint to support our technologies, services and AI ambitions, which serve billions of people worldwide," the company said.

"India's rapidly growing, tech-forward digital economy, its massive user base and the strength of our partnership with Reliance make India an ideal place to invest."

Meta described Jamnagar as a strategic location, noting that Reliance is developing one of the world's largest data centre campuses there. The site offers access to significant energy resources needed to support advanced AI-enabled infrastructure at scale.

Nearly 1 GW of New Renewable Energy Projects

Alongside the Jamnagar announcement, Meta revealed plans to support nearly one gigawatt of new renewable energy capacity in India.

The company has signed agreements with CleanMax for 837 MW of new solar and wind projects across Rajasthan and Karnataka. The latest projects bring Meta's cumulative announced renewable energy capacity with CleanMax to more than 900 MW.

Meta has also partnered with Fourth Partner Energy to develop 88 MW of additional solar and wind projects across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Meta, these renewable energy investments, combined with Reliance's plans to power the Jamnagar facility through clean energy, represent a significant commitment to India's clean energy ecosystem.

The company said the projects will help ensure its growing infrastructure footprint in India is supported by renewable power while contributing to reductions in value-chain emissions across the region.

The initiative aligns with Meta's global commitment to match 100 per cent of its operations with clean, renewable energy while supporting the next phase of AI-driven growth in one of the world's fastest-growing digital markets.