Meta Restores PM Modi's Facebook Video After Removal Error

The incident quickly became a national talking point, raising questions about how social media platforms moderate content posted by elected leaders and whether automated moderation systems can mistakenly affect high-profile public communications.

Within hours, Meta acknowledged that the action had been taken in 'error', restored the video, and issued an apology.

A video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Facebook was briefly removed or restricted on Tuesday, triggering widespread political attention and prompting the Government of India to seek an explanation from Meta, the parent company of Facebook.

The Video Content

In the late-night video address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi directly spoke to India's youth, Gen Z, and student protesters regarding recent national examination issues.

He promised severe consequences and zero tolerance for those involved in exam paper leaks.

He announced the setting up of fast-track courts to ensure swift justice and rapid trial of offenders.

He proposed a new Cabinet bill designed to introduce much tougher penalties and stricter laws against cheating networks.

He urged student protesters to maintain peace, assuring them that the government is fully committed to protecting their academic future and merit.

Why Was The Video Removed?

Meta clarified the video was taken down entirely inadvertently and in error, stating it was not a deliberate decision.

Before the video was restored, users attempting to watch it were shown a notice claiming that the content had been withheld following a 'legal request'.

Meta later confirmed this specific notice was also a system mistake.

The company subsequently restored the video and apologised to the Indian government for the incident, stating that the removal was an accident rather than the outcome of a policy enforcement decision.

Government's Response

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has taken the incident seriously and summoned top Meta global executives, including CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Instagram chief Adam Mosseri.

The government has escalated scrutiny of the platform's content moderation practices and demanded a detailed explanation of how a Prime Minister's direct address to the youth could be accidentally censored.

Beyond the single video, the government is expanding its query into how Meta handled algorithm recommendations, deepfakes, and political content throughout the recent student protests.

The temporary removal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video has become a notable example of how errors in content moderation systems can affect high-profile public communications.

Although the immediate issue has been resolved through the restoration of the content, the incident is likely to contribute to ongoing discussions about platform accountability, transparency in moderation systems, and the handling of official communications on major social media platforms.