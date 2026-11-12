The latest increase comes amid rising production, processing, packaging and transportation costs. It also adds to a series of recent price revisions affecting everyday household expenses, including Aavin dairy products, Hindustan Unilever's home care products and commercial LPG cylinders.

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand, has revised prices across its major fresh pouch milk variants, including Amul Taaza and Amul Gold.

Consumers across India are facing another round of price increases, with Amul announcing a hike in fresh milk prices of Rs 2 to Rs 4 per litre, effective November 12, 2026.

Amul Milk Price Hike: Check New Prices From November 12

Amul has increased the prices of its major fresh milk variants by approximately 4% to 5%.

Under the revised pricing structure, Amul Taaza toned milk, which contains 3% milk fat, will cost Rs 62 per litre, up from Rs 60.

Amul Gold, the full-cream milk variant containing 6% milk fat, will now cost Rs 80 per litre, marking an increase of Rs 4.

Here is a comparison of the revised prices:

Amul Milk Price Revision Amul Milk Variant Old Price New Price Increase Amul Taaza Rs 60 Rs 62 Rs 2 Amul Gold Rs 76 Rs 80 Rs 4

The price revision also covers other major variants, including Amul Shakti and Amul Tea Special. However, separate revised retail prices for these variants have not been specified in the announcement.

This marks Amul's first milk price revision since May 2026.

Why Has Amul Increased Milk Prices?

Explaining the decision, GCMMF said the increase was necessary because of higher input costs across milk production and processing.

The cooperative identified several factors contributing to the rising expenses, including green and dry fodder, cattle feed ingredients such as oil cake, maize and molasses, packaging materials and transportation fuel.

Amul also pointed to low and uneven rainfall in Gujarat and several other parts of India, which has created additional challenges for dairy producers.

According to the federation, its member unions have increased milk procurement prices paid to farmers by 4% to 5% over the past year.

The cooperative also highlighted that approximately 80% of the revenue collected from consumers through its cooperative structure is returned to around 36 lakh milk producers.

GCMMF said a major portion of the additional revenue generated through the latest price revision would go towards supporting milk producers and encouraging higher milk production.

Aavin Milk Products Also Become Costlier in Tamil Nadu

Amul's announcement comes after Tamil Nadu's state-owned dairy cooperative Aavin revised prices of several dairy products.

The price revision covered ghee, butter, curd, milk-based sweets, lassi and cookies.

Some of the revised Aavin prices include:

Aavin Revised Prices Aavin Product Old Price New Price Ghee (100 ml) Rs 80 Rs 95 Ghee (200 ml) Rs 160 Rs 180 Butter (100 g) Rs 60 Rs 70

The changes marked the first major price revision by Aavin under the current Tamil Nadu government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

Regular milk prices were not included in the revision.

HUL Increases Prices of Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel

Apart from dairy products, Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has also increased the maximum retail prices of several products across its home care portfolio.

The revised prices affect popular detergent brands, including Surf Excel, Rin and Wheel, with increases ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 10 across different pack sizes.

Some of the revised prices include:

HUL Revised Detergent Prices Product Pack Size Old Price New Price Surf Excel Surf Excel Quick Wash 1 kg Rs 235 Rs 245 Surf Excel Quick Wash 500 g Rs 123 Rs 128 Surf Excel Easy Wash 1 kg Rs 167 Rs 172 Surf Excel Easy Wash 500 g Rs 85 Rs 87 Rin Rin Ala 500 ml Rs 90 Rs 95 Rin Powder 1 kg Rs 120 Rs 123 Rin Powder 500 g Rs 61 Rs 63 Wheel Wheel Powder 1 kg Rs 90 Rs 93 Wheel Powder 500 g Rs 46 Rs 47

Some products have become up to 11% more expensive.

HUL has attributed the price adjustments to higher commodity and input costs. The company said it will continue to make calibrated price revisions based on changes in input expenses.

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices Increase for Second Consecutive Month

Commercial LPG users have also faced back-to-back price increases in October and November 2026.

In Delhi, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder increased by Rs 62.50 on October 1, followed by another Rs 10 increase on November 1.

Together, the two revisions have increased the price by Rs 72.50 compared with the September rate of Rs 2,747.50.

The revised commercial LPG cylinder prices on November 1 were:

Commercial LPG Cylinder Prices (19 kg) - November 1 City Commercial LPG Price (19 kg) Delhi Rs 2,820 Mumbai Rs 2,775 Kolkata Rs 2,971 Chennai Rs 2,994.50

Commercial LPG cylinders are primarily used by hotels, restaurants, and other businesses, so price increases could also add to their operating expenses.

However, domestic LPG prices remained unchanged during the November revision. A 14.2 kg household cylinder continued to cost Rs 942 in Delhi.

Will Household Expenses Increase Further?

With Amul's latest milk price revision, recent Aavin product increases, HUL's revised detergent prices and higher commercial LPG costs, consumers and businesses are facing pressure from multiple directions.

While individual increases may seem small, repeated price adjustments across essential household products and services can add to monthly expenses.

For now, Amul consumers will have to pay the revised rates from November 12, with Amul Taaza costing Rs 62 per litre and Amul Gold priced at Rs 80 per litre.