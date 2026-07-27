Mirabai Chanu's Golden Hat-Trick Stuns Commonwealth Games

On July 26, 2026, Chanu created history at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, by winning the gold medal in the women's 48kg weightlifting event.

Her journey from a small village in Manipur to the top of the international sporting world is a remarkable story of courage, sacrifice, discipline, and unwavering determination.

By winning her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow in 2026, Saikom Mirabai Chanu once again proved why she is considered one of India's greatest weightlifters.

The victory was even more special because it marked her third consecutive Commonwealth Games gold medal, a feat never before achieved by an Indian weightlifter.

The Record-Breaking Numbers

Chanu completely outclassed her competitors, finishing with a commanding 22kg margin ahead of the silver medalist, Nigeria's Ruth Nyong.

She dominated the competition from start to finish, lifting 85kg in the snatch and 105kg in the clean and jerk, recording a total of 190kg.

Along the way, she broke the Commonwealth Games records and finished comfortably ahead of the rest of the field.

The triumph also gave India its first gold medal of the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games, making the moment even more memorable for Indian sports fans.

Key Highlights Of Her Campaign

Before her event, Chanu proudly served as India's flagbearer alongside boxer Lovlina Borgohain during the Glasgow opening ceremony.

Following the strategy of national chief coach Vijay Sharma, Chanu did not even need to stretch to her absolute physical limits.

Her focus was completing clean, safe lifts to save her peak physical condition for the upcoming Asian Games.

After her victory, an emotional Chanu revealed that she had to overcome massive physical strain and strictly cut weight, going without food and water leading up to weigh-in.

Her daily routine involved multiple hours of lifting, conditioning, mobility work, recovery sessions, and careful nutritional planning.

Foods such as boiled eggs, mushrooms, and chickpeas formed part of her carefully managed diet, while many common foods, including bread and milk, were avoided to maintain her competition weight.

During the medal ceremony, she broke down in tears of joy while singing the national anthem.

She notably wore three colourful ribbons in her hair to celebrate the historic win for India.

Looking Ahead

Even after achieving yet another historic milestone, Mirabai has made it clear that her journey is not yet over.

Before the Glasgow competition, she explained that she deliberately chose not to attempt an even heavier 90kg snatch because she wanted to preserve her body for the Asian Games later in 2026, where she hoped to add another major international medal to her collection.

8th On The Medal Tally

Chanu's gold medal ignited a massive day for Indian weightlifting. Alongside her gold, teammates Chanambam Rishikanta Singh (men's 60kg) and Raja Muthupandi (men's 65kg) both secured silver medals, shooting India into the top 8 of the overall CWG medal table.

Her third Commonwealth Games gold medal in Glasgow is another shining chapter in an extraordinary career that continues to inspire millions across India and beyond.