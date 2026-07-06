Central authorities and local disaster management teams are deployed across multiple critical infrastructure zones to handle structural failures and flooding.

Authorities have suspended train services on affected routes, diverted traffic on key highways, and launched restoration and rescue operations.

Heavy monsoon rainfall has triggered multiple landslides in the Karjat-Lonavala ghat section, causing major disruptions to road and rail connectivity between Mumbai and Pune.

Key Infrastructure Disrupted

A massive landslide hit the newly built "Missing Link" section near the Khandala exit.

Huge rocks and tons of soil collapsed from a hillside, completely burying and shutting down the Mumbai-bound lane.

Another side of Patan village near Lohgad Fort prompted authorities to shut down traffic in both directions until further notice.

Landslides at the Parashuram Ghat area have blocked major stretches for hours, disrupting coastal vehicular movement.

Rail And Air Lifelines

Landslides at Thakurvadi and between the Khandala and Monkey hills have dumped tons of mud and heavy boulders across all three tracks of the critical Bhor Ghat section.

Six trains, including the Deccan Queen and Indrayani Express, have been cancelled, while long-distance trains are being diverted.

Widespread track ballast erosion occurred between Turbhe and Kopar Khairane stations.

Torrential rains washed away the underlying soil beneath the tracks, forcing a complete suspension of rail services between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

Heavy water accumulation and severe wind shear hit the runways of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM).

Flight operations have experienced temporary shutdowns, delays, and diversions.

Urban Roads And Civic Operations

Severe waterlogging has completely submerged the Andheri subway, rendering it impassable and necessitating immediate police barricades.

Key thoroughfares like the Thane-Belapur road are choked with multi-kilometre bumper-to-bumper traffic jams.

Fallen trees have completely blocked vital roads across the western suburbs.

Due to the severe local flooding, Mumbai University has postponed its examinations.

The city's iconic Dabbawalas have also officially suspended food services across the metro area.

Current Status and Emergency Actions

The Government of Maharashtra and emergency disaster response teams have imposed a total regional travel ban, ordered strict school closures, and deployed heavy engineering teams to clear blocked supply lines.

The Highway Traffic Police have permanently shut down traffic on the newly inaugurated 'Mumbai-Pune Expressway "Missing Link" bypass' following the landslide near the exit of Tunnel 2.

Commuters heading towards Mumbai are being aggressively diverted onto alternative routes that pass directly through Lonavala, resulting in bumper-to-bumper delays.

Track waterlogging between Vasai Road and Virar has slowed Western Railway suburban locals by 15 to 20 minutes. Emergency pumping operations are ongoing at critical low-lying stations.

Government Mandates And Civic Restrictions

District administrations have enforced blanket school and college closures across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Palghar. Both government and private educational institutions are closed.

The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has formally requested that private corporate entities implement mandatory work-from-home assignments to minimize vehicular traffic on flooded streets. Non-essential government offices are running on a half-day schedule.

Emergency Search And Rescue Actions

Following a fatal three-storey building collapse in Mumbai's Mankhurd area caused by heavy downpours, a multi-agency search operation is being carried out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is clearing structural debris to locate trapped residents.

The Thane Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) and BMC control centres have logged hundreds of SOS requests regarding severe waterlogging, compound wall failures, and massive uprooted trees blocking major suburban lanes.

Special response teams are manually addressing these localized hazards.

The situation remains dynamic, with further rainfall expected over the coming days.

Authorities continue to assess the condition and take precautionary steps to protect residents and commuters.