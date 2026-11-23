The council said it is examining the matter as a priority and will initiate strict action against printers found responsible for the lapses.

On Sunday, NCERT announced in a statement that it is concerned about the printing issue amid the various complaints raised. I said, "NCERT has taken cognisance of the print -quality concern, is viewing it seriously and is examining it on priority. Strict action will be initiated against any printer found responsible".

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is taking action on complaints about poor print quality in its textbooks, particularly over blurred and unclear text in Class X books.

Restating its commitment towards students, the council added that it remains committed to providing "clear, readable, student-friendly textbooks for every child".

What the Complaints Say

The strong response follows a complaint by a Supreme Court advocate highlighting alleged printing defects in Class X textbooks. The complaint repeatedly notes blurred, unclear text, double printing, and unusually small font sizes, raising concerns about the readability of the study material.

The council also pointed to the difficulties students may face while using textbooks with poor print quality for daily study, particularly those preparing for board examinations.

The complaint also raised concerns about possible eye strain from prolonged reading of unclear or poorly printed text.

The issue has drawn attention to quality-control measures in textbook production, given the dependence of CBSE and several state board students on NCERT publications.

The NCERT council has not specified the number of affected copies, the editions or subjects involved, or whether students who have purchased defective books will receive replacements soon.

Delhi High Court Seeks Response on Calculator Use in Board Exams

In a separate matter, earlier on November 4, the Delhi High Court sought responses from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the NCERT and the Union government on a plea seeking permission for Class XII students to use calculators in board examinations.

A Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Nitin Wasudeo and Sambre and Justice Sanjay Sharma issued a notice and granted the authorities six weeks to submit their responses.

The Public Interest Litigation has been filed by Vishal Dua, a resident of Pitampura, on behalf of himself and 10 other parents. The petition has been moved through advocate Nitin Mangla.

What the Petition Seeks

The petition seeks permission for students to use basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class X11 Accountancy examination. It has also sought an expert assessment of whether calculator use should be permitted in Mathematics.

The petition came after lengthy examination times to solve problems manually, leaving students less time to demonstrate their conceptual understanding and application skills.

The plea also referred to a proposal approved by CBSE's Curriculum Committee during its 70th meeting, held on November 25 and 26, 2024, to allow basic, non-programmable calculators in the Class XII Accountancy examination.