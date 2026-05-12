The agency said the decision was made to protect the fairness, credibility, and integrity of the national examination system. The NEET UG 2026 exam will now be conducted again, and fresh dates will be announced separately through official NTA channels.

The medical entrance examination was taken by nearly 24 lakh candidates across the country. However, after reviewing the available material and inputs from central agencies and law enforcement authorities, the NTA, with the approval of the Government of India, decided that the examination could not be held.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination held on May 3, 2026, following serious concerns over the alleged circulation of question papers before the exam.

Allegations of Question Paper Circulation

The cancellation follows inquiries in multiple states after allegations emerged that question sets had been circulated before the examination.

Inputs received from Rajasthan and Uttarakhand reportedly referred to question sets that were allegedly shared in advance. Some portions of these sets later turned out to have significant overlap with the actual NEET UG 2026 question paper.

Investigators connected with the Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group are understood to have examined a question bank containing more than 400 questions, which was allegedly circulated days before the exam.

Of these, more than 100 Biology and Chemistry questions reportedly showed substantial similarity with questions that appeared in the final paper.

Searches and field inquiries were later conducted in several locations in Rajasthan, including Sikar, as well as in Dehradun. Some coaching operators and intermediaries have also come under scrutiny as part of the investigation.

Parallel material, including videos and copies of alleged test-series papers, also surfaced from a coaching academy in Latur, Maharashtra. However, local authorities reportedly stated that no formal investigation had started there at the time of reporting.

Matter Referred to Central Agencies

On May 8, 2026, the NTA referred the matter to competent central agencies for independent verification and further action. The agency said the step was taken in its responsibility to maintain the security and credibility of national-level examinations.

After reviewing the available material, the NTA concluded that continuing with the existing examination process would compromise fairness and public confidence.

The Government of India has also decided to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive inquiry into the allegations linked to the examination.

The NTA said it will extend full cooperation to the investigating authorities and provide all records, materials and assistance required for the inquiry.

Candidates Need Not Register Again

The NTA acknowledged that the decision to re-conduct the examination would cause major inconvenience to students and their families. However, it said the move was necessary to preserve public trust in the examination process.

The agency clarified that candidates will not be required to register again. All existing registration data, candidature details and examination centre preferences submitted for the May 2026 cycle will remain valid for the re-conducted exam.

Fresh admit cards will be issued once the revised examination schedule is announced.

NTA Advises Students to Follow Official Updates

The revised examination dates and admit card schedule will be released only through the official channels of the National Testing Agency.

The NTA has advised candidates and parents to rely only on official communications and ignore unverified claims, rumours or reports circulating on social media and other informal platforms.