A sudden press release on May 12 stated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate , held on May 3, was cancelled due to alleged leaks of the question paper. The information brought on a state of shock and disappointment among the aspirants who had done well in the exam.

The NEET-UG exam was held on Sunday, May 3. Over 22 lakh medical aspirants wrote the exam with the dream of securing a medical seat. It was generally considered moderate in overall difficulty, balancing NCERT-based questions with a lengthy, time-consuming paper. While Biology was deemed easy to moderate and highly scoring, Chemistry was moderate, and Physics was the toughest section, often involving tricky or lengthy numerical questions.

NTA announced the rescheduled date for the NEET-UG, as its previous exams were cancelled due to paper leaks. The NTA announced that the exam will be held on Sunday, June 21, with the Tamil Nadu government's approval.

The alleged leaks were filed, and the process to identify the person responsible is underway. The case has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation for inquiry.

This information sparked anger, anxiety, and frustration among both aspirants and their parents. While some welcome NTA's integrity, many criticise it as a major failure that could impact aspirants mentally and physically.

Announcement from officials

On Friday, May 15, the National Testing Agency (NTA) officially announced the rescheduled date after cancelling the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026. It stated that the exams will be held on Sunday, June 21, 2026, for all 22 lakh medical aspirants.

To put an end to the frustration and anxiety, NTA officially announced the re-exam date. However, many aspirants were still waiting for clarification on the revised schedule, admit cards, and the further admission process.

Contact details

The NTA also advised parents to stick to the information posted on the official website and not to fall for any misleading or false news. The admit card, exam centres, and reporting time instructions are expected to be released soon on the official website.

The NTA further provides the contact details for the aspirants to avoid any doubt or confusion regarding the re-exam. They can contact the NTA for any queries or assistance through the official email ID, neet-ug@nta.ac.in, or helpline numbers 011-40759000 and 011-69227700.