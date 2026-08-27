The torrent swept through settlements with little warning, destroying homes, roads, bridges and other infrastructure.

The disaster struck on August 26 in Nepal's Rasuwa district, near the Tibet border. A massive section of ice and rock collapsed in the high Himalayas, sending an enormous surge of water, mud and debris into the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river systems.

A catastrophic flash flood triggered by a glacial collapse along the Nepal-China border has left at least 165 people dead and more than 1,300 missing across Nepal and Tibet, as rescue teams continue searching through vast areas of destruction on Thursday, August 27.

Death toll and missing people

Nepalese authorities have now recovered 165 bodies, while 826 people remain unaccounted for in the country. The missing include 579 tourists, of whom 466 are foreign nationals.

At least 44 Nepali Army personnel, 28 Nepal Police personnel and 13 Armed Police Force personnel are also among those missing.

On the Chinese side of the border, authorities have reported three deaths and 558 people missing. Taken together, the number of missing people on both sides of the border has risen to at least 1384, although the figures are continuing to change as authorities verify reports.

The missing include tourists, pilgrims and foreign nationals travelling through the Himalayan region. Indian nationals are among those reported missing, along with people from the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada and several other countries.

India-China Border

How the devastating flood was formed

The disaster was not caused by ordinary monsoon rainfall. Preliminary assessments indicate that a major glacier collapse and ice-rock avalanche triggered the sudden flood.

A large mass of glacial ice and rock collapsed in the high Himalayas, generating a powerful debris flow that entered the river system.

The resulting surge rapidly travelled downstream, carrying enormous quantities of water, mud, rocks and other debris into populated areas.

The event initially generated seismic signals that were mistaken for an earthquake. The US Geological Survey later determined that the seismic activity was associated with the collapse of glacial ice and rock rather than an earthquake.

Satellite assessments have also indicated that an ice-and-rock landslide triggered the debris-laden flood.

Widespread destruction

The flood devastated communities along the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli river corridors. Homes, vehicles, bridges, roads and commercial buildings were swept away or buried beneath mud and debris.

Several hydropower facilities were also damaged, while roads and bridges that connect remote mountain communities were destroyed, making access extremely difficult for rescue teams. Heavy sediment and continuing flooding have further complicated search and recovery operations.

Rescue operations continue

Nepal's army, police and emergency response teams have resumed search-and-rescue operations, using helicopters and other equipment to reach isolated areas. Difficult Himalayan terrain, damaged roads, disrupted communications and unstable conditions are slowing the operation.

Authorities are continuing to identify recovered bodies and verify reports of missing people. Families are still waiting for information about relatives who were travelling through the affected region.

The scale of the disaster has also prompted international concern, with governments and humanitarian organisations preparing assistance as rescue operations continue.

The latest figures remain fluid, but authorities warn that the death toll could rise further as rescuers reach areas that remain cut off by the floods and landslides.

The disaster has also renewed concerns about the growing risk of glacial collapses and other climate-related hazards in the warming Himalayas.