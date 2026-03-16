The FASTag annual pass scheme was first introduced on August 15, 2025, with the aim of providing financial relief and convenience to frequent highway users. Since its launch, the pass has gained significant traction among private vehicle owners who regularly travel on national highways.

According to an official statement released on March 15, the annual pass fee will increase by ₹75, taking the price from ₹3,000 to ₹3,075. The revised rate will come into effect from April 1, 2026.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has announced a revision in the FASTag annual pass fee for the financial year 2026–27.

NHAI stated that the revision in the annual pass fee has been carried out in accordance with the provisions of the National Highway Fee Rules, 2008. Currently, more than 56 lakh users across the country have adopted the FASTag annual pass, reflecting its growing popularity among commuters.

The annual pass is available exclusively to eligible non-commercial vehicles, such as cars, jeeps, and vans, that have a valid FASTag. It can be used at around 1,150 toll plazas located on National Highways and National Expressways across India.

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The FASTag annual pass simplifies toll payments by eliminating the need for frequent recharges. Users can make a one-time payment for the pass, which remains valid for one year or up to 200 toll plaza crossings, whichever comes first.

After purchasing the pass, it gets activated within two hours on the existing FASTag linked to the vehicle. The pass payment can be made through the Rajmarg Yatra mobile application or on the official website of the National Highways Authority of India.

FASTag itself is an RFID-based passive tag that allows automatic toll payments. The system deducts toll charges directly from the user's linked prepaid, savings, or current bank account, enabling faster and seamless passage through toll plazas.

Along with the revision in the annual pass fee, toll rates at several plazas will also see an increase. Authorities confirmed that toll charges will be revised at 66 out of 77 toll plazas on national highways in the state starting April 1. The toll hike is expected to range between 5% and 7%.

Officials explained that the annual toll revision is based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), a standard practice. The remaining toll plazas will undergo rate revisions later in September.

The FASTag annual pass, introduced last year, has particularly benefited private vehicle owners who frequently travel long distances on national highways, offering both cost savings and convenience in toll payments.