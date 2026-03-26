Officials clarified that reports claiming revised booking timelines are misleading and incorrect. The current system remains unchanged and continues to function as before.

In a statement released on March 25, the ministry reassured consumers that LPG stocks across the country remain sufficient and urged people not to panic or rush to book refills unnecessarily.

Amid growing concerns about fuel supply amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has stepped in to clear the air. There is no change in LPG refill booking timelines.

Under the existing norms:

PMUY (Ujjwala) connections: 45 days between refills

Non-PMUY single cylinder: 25 days

Non-PMUY double cylinder: 35 days

In general practice:

Urban areas: 25-day refill cycle

Rural areas: 45-day refill cycle

These timelines continue to apply uniformly, with no new restrictions or changes introduced.

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"No Need to Panic," Says Government

The ministry strongly emphasized that there is no shortage of LPG in the country. It appealed to citizens to stay calm and avoid panic-driven actions.

"Adequate LPG stocks are available. There is no cause for concern," the ministry reiterated.

Consumers were also advised not to believe or circulate unverified information, especially on social media, which has been fueling confusion around LPG availability.

Indian Oil also clarifies

Backing the government's statement, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd also dismissed rumours of any changes in LPG refill timelines.

The company confirmed:

No revision in booking rules

Supply remains stable across the country

Customers should rely only on official updates

Rising Concerns amid Global Tensions

The clarification comes as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East enter their fourth week, raising concerns about global fuel supply chains and price fluctuations.

However, authorities have assured that India's domestic LPG supply remains unaffected for now.

What Consumers Should Do

Avoid panic booking LPG cylinders

Follow existing refill timelines

Trust only official government and oil company updates

Do not spread or act on rumours

With clear assurances from both the government and oil companies, consumers can remain at ease, there is no LPG shortage, and no rule changes are in place.