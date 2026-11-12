However, there is an interesting aspect to this development: Noel Tata is not leaving the Tata Group completely.

The retirement marks an important leadership transition for the Indian business conglomerate, with several well-known industry leaders preparing to take over his positions.

Noel Tata, one of the most influential figures in the Tata Group, is stepping down from the boards of six major Tata companies on November 12, 2026, as he turns 70.

Even after stepping down from these company boards, he will continue as Chairman of Tata Trusts and remain a nominee director on the board of Tata Sons, allowing him to retain an important role in the group's overall governance.

The retirement is in accordance with the Tata Group's established governance guidelines, which set 70 as the retirement age for non-executive, non-independent directors.

The transition also brings new leadership to companies such as Trent, Voltas, Tata International and Tata Investment Corporation.

Board Exits And Successors

Noel Tata has stepped down from his board roles across six Tata Group operating companies, prompting several leadership transitions.

At Tata Investment Corporation, he retired as Chairman and Director, and AZB & Partners co-founder Bahram Vakil was appointed his successor.

Bahram Vakil also succeeded him as a Non-Executive Chairman at Trent.

At Voltas, Sunil D'Souza took over following Noel Tata's exit as Chairman and Director, while Tata Steel Managing Director T.V. Narendran succeeded him as Non-Executive Chairman at Tata International.

Finally, successors are currently pending appointment for the Non-Executive Vice-Chairman positions he vacated at both Tata Steel and Titan Company.

Core Group Leadership

As Chairman of Tata Trusts, Noel Tata continues to lead the conglomerate's overarching philanthropic trusts, which hold an approximate 66% controlling stake in Tata Sons.

Additionally, he retains his position as a Nominee Director on the board of Tata Sons, serving as a non-executive representative for Tata Trusts on the main holding company.

Honorary Advisory Roles

Following his formal board exit effective November 12, 2026, several companies appointed Noel Tata to non-board honorary positions.

He was named Chairman Emeritus of Trent in recognition of his 29-year association with the retail arm.

Additionally, he became Chairman Emeritus of Tata Investment Corporation after more than 16 years as chairman and 22 years on the board.

He was also appointed Chairman Emeritus of Voltas by its board upon his superannuation.

Joint Venture Board Seats

Reports indicate that Noel Tata also continues to hold director positions on specific retail joint ventures.

He remains on the board of Trent Hypermarket, the joint venture between Trent and Tesco that operates Star Bazaar and Star Daily Stores.

Additionally, he retains his directorship at Inditex Trent Retail India, the joint venture associated with the Spanish fashion retailer Inditex.

Noel Tata's retirement at the age of 70 is an important moment for the Tata Group, bringing changes to the leadership of six major companies.

From Trent and Voltas to Tata Steel and Titan, his departure will create opportunities for a new set of leaders to take responsibility for these businesses.

In many ways, this retirement marks a change in his responsibilities rather than the end of his journey with the Tata Group.

While he steps away from several individual company boards, his influence through Tata Trusts and Tata Sons will continue to make him a key figure in the future of one of India's most respected business groups.