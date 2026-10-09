The government said the move was intended to recognise the Prime Minister's leadership, his contribution to Uttar Pradesh, and the importance of an airport expected to become one of the country's major aviation hubs.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision on October 9, 2026, following a state Cabinet meeting.

The government of Uttar Pradesh has approved a proposal to rename the Noida International Airport in Jewar as Narendra Modi International Airport.

The announcement comes at a significant point in the airport's development.

The facility began commercial operations after its inauguration earlier this year.

It is expected to play a growing role in connecting the National Capital Region (NCR) with other parts of India and international destinations.

The renaming therefore is not simply a change to a signboard.

It raises broader questions about how public infrastructure is named, what governments hope to communicate through such decisions, and whether a new name can meaningfully affect the people who use the facility.

Reason Behind The Renaming

The Noida International Airport was renamed Narendra Modi International Airport to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of continuous public service as head of government.

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, formalised the decision as a token of appreciation for the Prime Minister's career, spanning his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat and his leadership as Prime Minister of India.

State leadership described the massive aviation project as a "major gift" from the Prime Minister to the people of Uttar Pradesh, making the naming a tribute to his vision for regional infrastructure development.

The newly designated Narendra Modi International Airport, Noida-Jewar, is expected to become Uttar Pradesh's largest airport and a premier national hub, with the cabinet reiterating its pledge to a developed India by 2047.

Why Was This Airport Selected, Rather Than Another Airport In India?

Jewar is particularly significant because the airport is a major new infrastructure project serving the wider Delhi-NCR region.

Its development is expected to support passenger travel, cargo movement, investment, and employment across western Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas.

The airport also provides a visible example of the region's changing infrastructure landscape.

It is connected to a wider network of expressways, freight corridors, and planned transport links, making it relevant not only to air passengers but also to businesses that depend on the movement of goods and people.

The choice also raises wider questions about the balance between national recognition and regional identity.

The existing name, Nodia International Airport, immediately connects the facility with Noida and the surrounding region.

The proposed name gives greater prominence to the Prime Minister while retaining the Nodi-Jewar geographical reference in the announced title.

Whether this change strengthens the airport's identity will ultimately depend on how the name is adopted by passengers, airlines, businesses, and the public.