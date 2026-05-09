N S Raja Subramani appointed as India's Chief of Defence

As Cauhan is completing his tenure on May 30, Lieutenant N S Raja Subramani will take charge after Cauhan's tenure, and the Indian army also reports that N S Raja Subramani also serves as a secretary in the Department of Military Affairs.

In the X handle Ministry of Defence, Government of Tamil Nadu, announce the breaking news of India's next defence chief. The centre has appointed Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani as India's new Chief of Defence Staff, succeeding General Anil Chauhan.

India announces a big decision to appoint its next defence chief and other naval officers by the end of the month. It reports N.S. Raja Subramani, who succeeded General Anil Chauhan as the chief defence staff and Admiral Krishna Swaminathan as the next Chief of Naval staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi.

Besides, the Ministry of Defence announced the upcoming chief's qualifications, explaining why he is the right fit for the position after Chauhan.

Lt Gen Raja Subramani is a highly decorated officer with over four decades of distinguished service. Lt Gen Raja Subramani has been serving as the Military Adviser at the National Security Council Secretariat since Sep 2025. Earlier, he served as Vice Chief of the Army Staff and GOC-in-C, Central Command, and commanded key operational formations along the Western & Northern fronts.

Journey of Lieutenant General N S Raja Subramani

He started his journey at the National Defence Academy and was commissioned into the Garhwal Rifles in December 1985. Afterwards, he attended the Joint Services Command Staff College in Bracknell, UK. Upon returning to India, he was appointed as the Brigade Major of a mountain brigade.

He first studied at the National Defence College in Delhi. Then he completed his master's in London, followed by his M.Phil studies at Madras University. In his career spanning over 35 years, he served across a wide spectrum of conflicts and terrain profiles, including serving as the Defence attache at the Embassy of India in Astana, Kazakhstan.

As a Colonel, he served as the Assistant Military Secretary in the MS branch at Army headquarters. Later, he served as the Colonel General Staff (Operations) at Headquarters Eastern Command. He served as the Deputy Commander of a Rashtriya Rifles sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

At the promotion level of Brigadier, he commanded the 168 Infantry Brigade in Samba. He served as a Deputy Director General of Military Intelligence (DDGMI) at Army Headquarters and was later promoted to Brigadier General Staff (Operations) in the Eastern Command.

He served as a General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Central Command, in 2023, succeeding Lieutenant General Yogendra Dimri. A year later, he took over as the 47th Vice Chief of the Army Staff. After he retired from active military service, he was appointed and was still working as the Military Advisor to the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS).

For his unswerving hard work and devoted service to India, he receives many medals, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, Sena Medal, and Vishisht Seva Medal.

Chief of the Naval Staff

India also announced that Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan has been appointed as the next Chief of Naval Staff, succeeding Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi, who completes his tenure on May 31.

Swaminathan was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1987. He was awarded the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal and the Vishisht Seva Medal. As an Admiral, he was employed in several operations, including the command of missile vessels INS Vidyut and Vinash, the missile corvette INS Kulish, the guided missile destroyer INS Mysore, and the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

On promotion to the rank of Rear Admiral, he served as the Chief of Staff (Training) at Headquarters, Southern Naval Command, in Kochi, and played a key role in the conduct of training across the Indian Navy. He was appointed as the Flag Officer Commanding after the Flag Officer Sea Training. He also served as the Flag Officer, Offshore Defence Advisory Group, and Advisor, Offshore Security and Defence, to the Government of India.

Swaminathan served as the 46th Vice Chief of Naval Staff in Mumbai and the Controller of Personnel Services and Chief of Personnel at the Naval Headquarters in Delhi. He currently serves as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief Western Naval Command.