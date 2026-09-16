The company reported around 141,000 employees as of May 31, 2026, compared with approximately 162,000 a year earlier.

Oracle's latest workforce figures reveal the scale of the company's restructuring. Between May 2025 and May 2026, Oracle's global employee count fell by approximately 21,000, a reduction of about 13%.

The US-based IT firm began a new round of layoffs, with some workers receiving termination notices in the early hours of Monday morning, around 6 am. The company has not publicly disclosed the exact number of employees affected in this latest round.

Fresh Layoffs details

The latest job cuts, reported on September 14, 2026, came as Oracle continues to restructure its workforce while increasing spending on artificial intelligence and data-centre infrastructure.

At around 6 am, affected employees received an email from "Oracle Leadership" informing them that their positions had been eliminated as part of a "broader organisational change."

The message also indicated that the day the email was received would be the employee's final working day.

The sudden notification from the tech firm has left all the workers who received it in a state of anxiety. Employees who started the day expecting to continue their normal work suddenly found themselves without access to company systems and, in some cases, without a job.

Now, freshly terminated people will be offered four weeks of base salary and one week per year of employment.

The scale of the latest layoffs remains unclear, and Oracle has not publicly provided a comprehensive figure for the number of positions eliminated in this round.

Reports have also raised questions about whether further reductions could affect Oracle's operations in India.

Impact of the Layoffs

For affected employees, however, the uncertainty has already become personal. A routine morning turned into a sudden end to their employment, with the termination email arriving before many had even started their workday.

As Oracle continues its push into AI and data-centre infrastructure, employees and investors will watch closely to see whether the latest restructuring marks the end of the company's workforce reductions or another stage in a broader business transformation.

The emotional impact of repeated layoffs extends beyond those who receive termination notices. Employees who remain at the company have also expressed anxiety about whether their roles could be affected in a future round.

The current situation has pushed all Oracle workers to check their email early in the morning because of uncertainty about their jobs.