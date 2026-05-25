This year, the Government of India has announced 131 Padma awards , including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recognitions .

India's prestigious Padma Awards 2026 are set to celebrate several iconic personalities from cinema, music, and theatre during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on May 25 .

Padma Vibhushan Recipients

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, one of the country's highest civilian awards. The legendary actor, who passed away in November 2025, is remembered for unforgettable performances in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar. His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini is expected to receive the award on his behalf during the ceremony.

Padma Bhushan Recipients

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has been selected for the Padma Bhushan, in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Known for acclaimed films including "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha", "Bramayugam", and "Peranbu", the actor had earlier received the Padma Shri in 1998, making this another milestone in his celebrated career.

Celebrated playback singer Alka Yagnik will also receive the Padma Bhushan for her remarkable contribution to Indian music. With countless chartbusters across the 1990s and 2000s, she remains one of Bollywood's most recognised voices, known for songs featured in films like "Khalnayak" and "Taal".

Padma Shri Recipients

Actor-director R Madhavan, fondly called Maddy by fans, has been selected for the Padma Shri. Known for memorable performances in films such as "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "3 Idiots", and "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", Madhavan previously won a National Award for Rocketry in 2023.

Veteran Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will also be honoured with the Padma Shri. With a career spanning nearly five decades and over 350 films, he remains one of Bengali cinema's biggest stars.

The Padma Shri recipients also include veteran actor and theatre personality Anil Kumar Rastogi, recognised for contributions to theatre, films, and academia. Known for projects like "Ishaqzaade, Mulk, and Thappad, " Rastogi has left a strong mark across multiple fields.

Actor-director Arvind Vaidya, known to television audiences as Hasmukh Babuji Shah in Anupamaa, will also receive the Padma Shri for his contribution to theatre and cinema spanning over six decades.

Late actor Satish Shah is set to be honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri. Celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, he became a household name through popular shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and FIR.

Padma Awards 2026 Recipients Award Category Name Field State/Country Padma Vibhushan Padma Vibhushan Dharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra Padma Vibhushan K T Thomas Public Affairs Kerala Padma Vibhushan N Rajam Art Uttar Pradesh Padma Vibhushan P Narayanan Literature and Education Kerala Padma Vibhushan V S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous) Public Affairs Kerala Padma Bhushan Padma Bhushan Alka Yagnik Art Maharashtra Padma Bhushan Bhagat Singh Koshyari Public Affairs Uttarakhand Padma Bhushan Kallipatti Ramasamy Palaniswamy Medicine Tamil Nadu Padma Bhushan Mammootty Art Kerala Padma Bhushan Dr. Nori Dattatreyudu Medicine USA Padma Bhushan Piyush Pandey (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra Padma Bhushan S K M Maeilanandhan Social Work Tamil Nadu Padma Bhushan Shatavadhani R Ganesh Art Karnataka Padma Bhushan Shibu Soren (Posthumous) Public Affairs Jharkhand Padma Bhushan Uday Kotak Trade and Industry Maharashtra Padma Bhushan V K Malhotra (Posthumous) Public Affairs Delhi Padma Bhushan Vellappally Natesan Public Affairs Kerala Padma Bhushan Vijay Amritraj Sports USA Padma Shri Padma Shri Anil Kumar Rastogi Art Uttar Pradesh Padma Shri Arvind Vaidya Art Gujarat Padma Shri R Madhavan (Madhavan Ranganathan) Art Maharashtra Padma Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee Art West Bengal Padma Shri Satish Shah (Posthumous) Art Maharashtra Padma Shri Maganti Murali Mohan Art Andhra Pradesh Padma Shri Deepika Reddy Art Telangana Padma Shri Gayatri Balasubramanian & Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo) Art Tamil Nadu Padma Shri Harmanpreet Kaur Bhullar Sports Punjab Padma Shri Rohit Sharma Sports Maharashtra Padma Shri Savita Punia Sports Haryana Padma Shri Satyanarayan Nuwal Trade and Industry Maharashtra

The Padma Awards 2026 ceremony promises to honour some of India's finest talents whose work has shaped entertainment and culture for generations.