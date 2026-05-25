India

Padma Awards 2026: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan Among Honourees

President Droupadi Murmu will present the Padma Awards 2026 at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25, honouring 131 achievers across fields. Dharmendra will receive the Padma Vibhushan posthumously, while Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Satish Shah are among film personalities

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Maheswari
·3 min read
Padma Awards 2026
Padma Awards 2026, presented by President of India, SMT. Droupadi Murmu

India's prestigious Padma Awards 2026 are set to celebrate several iconic personalities from cinema, music, and theatre during the first Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan, New Delhi, on May 25.

President Droupadi Murmu will present the honours recognising extraordinary contributions across arts, literature, sports, medicine, science, and public service.

This year, the Government of India has announced 131 Padma awards, including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri recognitions.

Padma Vibhushan Recipients

Veteran Bollywood superstar Dharmendra will be honoured posthumously with the Padma Vibhushan, one of the country's highest civilian awards. The legendary actor, who passed away in November 2025, is remembered for unforgettable performances in classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and Phool Aur Patthar. His wife and veteran actress Hema Malini is expected to receive the award on his behalf during the ceremony.

Padma Bhushan Recipients

Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty has been selected for the Padma Bhushan, in recognition of his immense contribution to Indian cinema. Known for acclaimed films including "Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha", "Bramayugam", and "Peranbu", the actor had earlier received the Padma Shri in 1998, making this another milestone in his celebrated career.

Celebrated playback singer Alka Yagnik will also receive the Padma Bhushan for her remarkable contribution to Indian music. With countless chartbusters across the 1990s and 2000s, she remains one of Bollywood's most recognised voices, known for songs featured in films like "Khalnayak" and "Taal".

Padma Shri Recipients

Actor-director R Madhavan, fondly called Maddy by fans, has been selected for the Padma Shri. Known for memorable performances in films such as "Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein", "3 Idiots", and "Rocketry: The Nambi Effect", Madhavan previously won a National Award for Rocketry in 2023.

Veteran Bengali superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee will also be honoured with the Padma Shri. With a career spanning nearly five decades and over 350 films, he remains one of Bengali cinema's biggest stars.

The Padma Shri recipients also include veteran actor and theatre personality Anil Kumar Rastogi, recognised for contributions to theatre, films, and academia. Known for projects like "Ishaqzaade, Mulk, and Thappad, " Rastogi has left a strong mark across multiple fields.

Actor-director Arvind Vaidya, known to television audiences as Hasmukh Babuji Shah in Anupamaa, will also receive the Padma Shri for his contribution to theatre and cinema spanning over six decades.

Late actor Satish Shah is set to be honoured posthumously with the Padma Shri. Celebrated for his impeccable comic timing, he became a household name through popular shows such as Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, and FIR.

Padma Awards 2026 Recipients
Award CategoryNameFieldState/Country
Padma Vibhushan
Padma VibhushanDharmendra Singh Deol (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
Padma VibhushanK T ThomasPublic AffairsKerala
Padma VibhushanN RajamArtUttar Pradesh
Padma VibhushanP NarayananLiterature and EducationKerala
Padma VibhushanV S Achuthanandhan (Posthumous)Public AffairsKerala
Padma Bhushan
Padma BhushanAlka YagnikArtMaharashtra
Padma BhushanBhagat Singh KoshyariPublic AffairsUttarakhand
Padma BhushanKallipatti Ramasamy PalaniswamyMedicineTamil Nadu
Padma BhushanMammoottyArtKerala
Padma BhushanDr. Nori DattatreyuduMedicineUSA
Padma BhushanPiyush Pandey (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
Padma BhushanS K M MaeilanandhanSocial WorkTamil Nadu
Padma BhushanShatavadhani R GaneshArtKarnataka
Padma BhushanShibu Soren (Posthumous)Public AffairsJharkhand
Padma BhushanUday KotakTrade and IndustryMaharashtra
Padma BhushanV K Malhotra (Posthumous)Public AffairsDelhi
Padma BhushanVellappally NatesanPublic AffairsKerala
Padma BhushanVijay AmritrajSportsUSA
Padma Shri
Padma ShriAnil Kumar RastogiArtUttar Pradesh
Padma ShriArvind VaidyaArtGujarat
Padma ShriR Madhavan (Madhavan Ranganathan)ArtMaharashtra
Padma ShriProsenjit ChatterjeeArtWest Bengal
Padma ShriSatish Shah (Posthumous)ArtMaharashtra
Padma ShriMaganti Murali MohanArtAndhra Pradesh
Padma ShriDeepika ReddyArtTelangana
Padma ShriGayatri Balasubramanian & Ranjani Balasubramanian (Duo)ArtTamil Nadu
Padma ShriHarmanpreet Kaur BhullarSportsPunjab
Padma ShriRohit SharmaSportsMaharashtra
Padma ShriSavita PuniaSportsHaryana
Padma ShriSatyanarayan NuwalTrade and IndustryMaharashtra

The Padma Awards 2026 ceremony promises to honour some of India's finest talents whose work has shaped entertainment and culture for generations.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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