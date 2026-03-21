Despite the hike in petrol prices, there has been no change in the prices of regular petrol and diesel across major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai, as of March 21. This comes as a relief to consumers, especially at a time when global crude oil markets are witnessing volatility.

Premium fuels such as BPCL's Speed, HPCL's Power, and IOCL's XP95 have seen price hikes of ₹2.09 to ₹2.35 per litre. These high-performance fuels, preferred for better engine efficiency and mileage, are typically used in premium and high-end vehicles.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, state-run oil marketing companies in India have increased the prices of premium petrol variants by over ₹2 per litre. The revised rates came into effect on March 20, 2026.

The price revision is closely linked to the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which has disrupted global energy markets. Concerns about possible supply disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route that handles nearly 20% of the world's oil, have pushed crude prices higher.

Earlier this week, Brent crude briefly surged to around $115 per barrel before easing slightly amid hopes of de-escalation.

Interestingly, India remains relatively stable in retail fuel pricing, even as global markets fluctuate sharply. Government authorities have indicated that regular petrol and diesel prices are likely to remain steady in the near term, helping to keep inflation in check.

However, fuel prices in cities like Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Bhopal tend to be higher due to local taxes, which continue to influence the final retail cost.

Several key factors determine fuel pricing in India. Global crude oil prices remain the biggest driver, given that India imports a significant portion of its oil. Additionally, the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar, refining costs, and domestic demand-supply dynamics also play a crucial role.

With global energy markets still uncertain, the recent hike in premium petrol reflects the broader impact of international developments, even as everyday fuel prices remain unchanged for now.