Petrol And Diesel Prices Hike by Rs 3 Across The Country

This is the standard, fixed time by law for changing fuel prices, as well as for public-sector companies. This increase in regular-grade petrol and diesel marks the first time in four years, since April 2022.

The nationwide ₹ 3-per-litre fuel price hike came into effect on May 15, 2026. The Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have rolled out this new announcement at 06:00 a.m on May 15, 2026.

Petrol and diesel prices have risen in four major metro cities following Prime Minister Modi's call for citizens to reduce their fuel consumption.

Why Fixed Time To Implement The New Changes In Price?

Any price hike or drop does not take effect instantly at midnight; it always takes effect at 06:00 a.m., which means the price being seen at the pump at 05:59 a.m will not be the same after a minute.

The price change would not happen randomly; it is legally restricted to a time slot between 06:00 a.m. and 06:30 a.m every single day. During this brief time slot, the fuel station computers automatically download the new price and apply it to the dispensing machines.

If an oil company misses the time slot, it cannot change the fuel price later in the afternoon; it has to wait until the next morning.

The Updated Petrol Prices In Four Metro Cities

In New Delhi, petrol prices increased from ₹94.77 to ₹97.77, while diesel prices rose from ₹87.67 to ₹90.67.

In Kolkata, petrol went from ₹105.41 to ₹108.74, and diesel rose from ₹92.02 to ₹95.13.

In Mumbai, petrol prices increased from ₹103.54 to ₹106.68, with diesel prices going from ₹90.03 to ₹93.14.

Bengaluru saw petrol rise from ₹102.96 to ₹106.21 and diesel from ₹90.99 to ₹94.10.

In Hyderabad, petrol increased from ₹107.50 to ₹110.89, and diesel from ₹95.70 to ₹98.96.

Chennai witnessed a rise in petrol from ₹100.84 to ₹103.67 and diesel from ₹92.39 to ₹95.25.

Key Triggers Behind The Hike

The ongoing geopolitical tensions between the West Asian countries, the US, Israel, and Iran have heavily disrupted the critical global supply chains.

The Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime oil corridor through which oil is transported to other countries, has been closed, choking international shipments.

The cost of a barrel of crude oil was $69 before the war in the Middle East started, and now it costs $100-$115 per barrel.

Unsustainable OMC Losses

The Oil Marketing Corporation (OMC) is expected to incur a heavy loss of about 1,600 crore. OMCs are government-run oil companies like Indian Oil, BPCL, and HPCL that buy crude oil from international markets, refine it, and sell it to the public.

Because of global conflicts, the price of crude oil skyrocketed, and to protect citizens, the government ordered that petrol and diesel prices not be increased for nearly 4 years.

As a result, the companies were buying crude oil from other countries at very high prices but selling it to the public at very low prices, which ultimately caused them to lose money.

Big Loss For The Regular Consumers

A person riding a bike would spend ₹150 to ₹200 more per month, but now the monthly petrol expenses would jump to ₹400 to ₹500.

App-based aggregators like OLA, Uber, and Rapido would increase fares to adjust their algorithms quickly.

People's Reactions to the Hike

People are completely fed up with the central government, says KC Venugopal. In an X post, he said, "When global crude oil prices plummeted, the Modi Government pocketed billions in profits, and now - 3 months after a completely predictable crisis - the public is being forced to absorb the pain."

He added, "This government's crisis management is only to save Adani from prosecution, not to save the common public from economic shocks. The people are completely fed up with this regime and its mismanagement."

Many people say that PM Modi has prevented price hikes all these years, though there was a serious issue in the Middle East, the largest oil-producing region.

In response to the PM's urgent appeal to citizens, the CM of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, has urged people to use public transport and announced a 90-day campaign to encourage a lifestyle with lower fuel consumption. She has also announced a two-day work-from-home for government offices.

However, this price hike has sparked vigorous nationwide discussions about its implications for the middle class.