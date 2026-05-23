India

Petrol, Diesel Prices Hiked by 0.87 & 0.97 paise for the Third Time in 10 Days Amid Rising Crude Oil Costs

India has raised petrol and diesel prices for the third time in 10 days, with petrol up by ₹0.87 and diesel by ₹0.91 per litre on May 23. The hike comes as crude oil prices surge due to the ongoing Middle East conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, increasing pressure on fuel imports

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Maheswari
·2 min read
Petrol Diesel price hike
Petrol, Diesel Price Hike

Fuel prices in India have increased once again, marking the third hike within 10 days, as state-run oil retailers continue to respond to rising global crude oil prices triggered by the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Latest Price Increases

On May 23, petrol prices were increased by ₹0.87 per litre, taking the rate to ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel prices rose by ₹0.91 per litre to ₹92.49 per litre. This comes after two earlier revisions this month, including a sharp ₹3 per litre hike followed by another increase of nearly 90 paise per litre.

Impact of West Asia Conflict

The repeated hikes come amid mounting pressure on India's fuel economy due to surging crude oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf and to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.

According to reports, the war in the Middle East, now nearing three months, has significantly disrupted oil and gas tanker movement, affecting nearly 40% of India's crude oil imports, 50% of LNG, and 90% of LPG supplies.

Crude Price Surge

India's crude basket price, which stood at around $69 per barrel in February 2026, surged to nearly $109-114 per barrel by May, reflecting a rise of over 58%. Since India imports close to 90% of its crude oil requirements, domestic fuel prices remain highly vulnerable to fluctuations in global markets.

Retail fuel prices had largely remained stable since April 2022, except for a ₹2 per litre reduction in March 2024. State-owned oil marketing companies - Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), had paused daily fuel price revisions to shield consumers from global volatility after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

To reduce the burden on consumers and oil firms, the central government had earlier cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹10 per litre in March. However, concerns continue over fuel taxation, as several states have not reduced VAT or sales tax, despite fuel prices remaining under pressure.

Future Outlook

With geopolitical tensions continuing and crude prices staying elevated, experts warn that fuel prices could remain volatile in the coming weeks, adding pressure to household budgets and India's import bill.

Topics

Happenings in India

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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