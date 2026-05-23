Fuel prices in India have increased once again, marking the third hike within 10 days, as state-run oil retailers continue to respond to rising global crude oil prices triggered by the prolonged conflict in West Asia.

Latest Price Increases

On May 23, petrol prices were increased by ₹0.87 per litre, taking the rate to ₹99.51 per litre, while diesel prices rose by ₹0.91 per litre to ₹92.49 per litre. This comes after two earlier revisions this month, including a sharp ₹3 per litre hike followed by another increase of nearly 90 paise per litre.

Impact of West Asia Conflict

The repeated hikes come amid mounting pressure on India's fuel economy due to surging crude oil prices linked to the ongoing conflict in the Persian Gulf and to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key global energy route.