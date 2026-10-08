Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completed 25 years as head of government, marking a political journey that began in Gujarat on October 7, 2001, and later took him to the national stage as India's Prime Minister.

The milestone covers more than 12 years as Gujarat's Chief Minister and three consecutive terms as Prime Minister since 2014.

It has also brought a wave of messages from Union Ministers, BJP Leaders, State Leaders, NDA Allies, and political figures from several countries. At the same time, the Union Cabinet formally passed a resolution recognising the occasion.