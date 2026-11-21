On November 21, 2026, around 1:15 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district.

It was built at an estimated cost of ₹4,280 crore; the infrastructure stretches across 19.7 kilometres, including the main bridge and its approach roads.

The bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district and is expected to make travel between North and South Bihar considerably easier.