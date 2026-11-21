On November 21, 2026, around 1:15 PM, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the six-lane Nitish Setu bridge over the River Ganga in Bihar's Vaishali district.
It was built at an estimated cost of ₹4,280 crore; the infrastructure stretches across 19.7 kilometres, including the main bridge and its approach roads.
The bridge connects Kachchi Dargah in Patna district with Bidupur in Vaishali district and is expected to make travel between North and South Bihar considerably easier.
Along with this inauguration, the Prime Minister also inaugurated a few development projects worth approximately ₹34,470 crore, dedicated to the nation or launched through foundation stone ceremonies.
The developmental projects cover several sectors, including road connectivity, electricity, healthcare, education, water resources, urban infrastructure, and public transport.
The opening of Nitish Setu is important because it adds another vital crossing over the Ganga and would help the thousands of people who travel between Patna and other parts of North Bihar by reducing pressure on the existing bridges.
Technical And Structural Specifications
Route and Connectivity
Execution, Cost and Timeline
Other Developmental Projects Inaugurated By PM Modi In Bihar
Energy And Power
Dedication of Unit 2 of the Buxar Thermal Power Project, a floating solar initiative in Nawada, power distribution upgrades, and transmission infrastructure for the Pirpainti Super Thermal Power Project.
Urban and Social Development
Multi-city water supply and sewerage systems, canal and embankment restorations, and expanded facilities for education, healthcare, and police administration, including IIT Patna, the Research Park, and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Residential Schools.
Transit and Housing
The inauguration of the Nitish Setu is not just another crossing over the Ganga for Bihar; it is an important addition to the state's transport infrastructure.