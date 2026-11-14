Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the state-of-the-art facility at the University of Mysore campus, near the foothills of Chamundi Hills.

Adding a significant milestone to India's science and astronomy education landscape, the country's first LED Dome Planetarium, COSMOS-Mysuru, was inaugurated in Mysuru, Karnataka, on November 13, 2026.

Following the inauguration, Modi addressed the gathering. The planetarium is designed to promote astronomy education and introduce visitors to the universe through immersive visual experiences.

The inauguration was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, and other dignitaries.

Addressing the event, Nirmala Sitharaman described COSMOS-Mysuru as a valuable addition to Mysuru's rich heritage of learning and scholarship, emphasising its role in advancing astronomy education and scientific research.

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Key Features of the Planetarium

Developed by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) in collaboration with the University of Mysore, COSMOS-Mysuru is designed to promote astronomy education, scientific awareness and research training.

The facility introduces a new planetarium experience by replacing conventional projection technology with an advanced LED-based dome display.

The dome measures about 15 metres and is tilted to give visitors an immersive viewing experience. It consists of around 6,150 LED panels containing approximately 4.2 crore individual LEDs.

The sky theatre at the centre will offer professionally produced astronomy programmes, including an in-house film that explores the relationship between Mysore's history and astronomy. The presentations will be available in Kannada, English, and Hindi.

The planetarium will also provide dedicated facilities for lectures, educational programmes and training activities. Students, teachers and astronomy enthusiasts will have opportunities to participate in science-related learning programmes.

COSMOS-Mysuru will house exhibition halls and a museum featuring astronomy-related models and artefacts. These facilities will help visitors understand celestial objects, space exploration and the evolution of astronomical science.

It offers enhanced picture quality, colour reproduction, and contrast, allowing visitors to experience astronomical phenomena more realistically and engagingly.

The inauguration of COSMOS-Mysuru marks an important step forward in India's astronomy education and planetarium technology.

With its advanced LED dome, immersive Sky Theatre, multilingual programmes and dedicated educational facilities, the centre is expected to inspire students, researchers and the general public to explore the mysteries of the universe.

The country's first LED Dome Planetarium also positions Mysuru as an emerging destination for science education and astronomical outreach.