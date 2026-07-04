While sharing the images of the new terminal on X, Prime Minister Modi described it as a major boost for tourism and connectivity. The terminal is inspired by Rajasthan's royal heritage, featuring arches, domes, and design motifs that reflect local culture, according to official details.

Upon arriving in Jodhpur, Modi was welcomed at the airport by Rajasthan governor Haribhau Bagade, Union minister and Jodhpur MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, and Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma.

On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Modi, during his day-long visit to Rajasthan, inaugurated the new terminal building at Jodhpur Airport, built at a cost of Rs 480 crores.

The newly built terminal has the capacity to handle up to 20 lakh passengers annually, as per PIB, and was developed at a cost of ₹480 crore, covering more than 23,000 square metres.

The terminal is equipped with modern passenger amenities and infrastructure to provide a smoother, more comfortable travel experience for flyers.

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UDAN scheme

He also launched the modified UDAN scheme during the event. The modified UDAN scheme, aimed at expanding regional air connectivity and accelerating the next phase of aviation-led development across the country, has also been launched by PM Modi.

He said, " Focos will be developing 100 aerodromes from existing unserved strips and allocating more resources to operations and maintenance (O&M) support."

According to officials, under the modified scheme, approximately ₹28,840 crore has been reserved over the next 10 years to strengthen regional air connectivity further and expand access to air travel in underserved and remote areas.

It further proposes developing 200 modern helipads in difficult terrain and supports the procurement of indigenous aircraft and helicopters.

The government has also said the initiative is intended to advance the vision of making air travel more accessible to ordinary citizens while improving connectivity across regions.

Development Projects in Balotra

Later, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Balotra, where he will dedicate, inaugurate, and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth approximately Rs. 1.06 Lakh crore across sectors, including petrochemicals, railways, roads, urban transport, renewable energy, and power transmission.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stone for phase 2 of the Jaipur Metro Rail Project, estimated to cost over ₹13,000 crore.

The project includes a 41 km north-south corridor connecting Prahladpur to Todi Mod through 36 stations, linking residential areas, industrial hubs, the airport, railway station, and bus terminal.