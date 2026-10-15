PM Modi Inaugurates ₹3,350 Crore Projects in Ladakh

Sharing his message on the occasion, Modi said the projects marked another step towards Ladakh's progress. He highlighted their potential to make travel easier, improve electricity availability, increase access to water and preserve the region's ancient heritage.

The projects aim to improve transport facilities, strengthen energy security, address water shortages and protect the region's historical sites.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated five major development projects worth ₹3,350 crore in Ladakh on October 15, covering airport infrastructure, strategic road connectivity, renewable energy, water conservation and heritage preservation.

New Passenger Terminal at Leh Airport

One key project is the new passenger terminal at Kushok Bakula Rimpochee Airport in Leh, built at a cost of ₹640 crore. Spread across 23,800 square metres, the terminal is designed to handle up to 35 lakh passengers annually.

The facility incorporates geothermal energy to improve energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint, an important consideration in Ladakh's environmentally sensitive landscape.

The terminal combines modern passenger amenities with elements of Ladakh's cultural heritage. It is expected to improve the overall travel experience and strengthen air connectivity between the region and the rest of the country.

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Nimmu-Padum-Darcha Road Strengthens Connectivity

Modi also dedicated the 298-km Nimmu-Padum-Darcha road, constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The route connects Nimmu in Leh with Darcha in Himachal Pradesh through the remote Zanskar Valley.

Crossing challenging Himalayan terrain, including the high-altitude Shinkun La Pass, the road provides an alternative route to Ladakh alongside the Srinagar-Leh and Manali-Leh highways.

The new road has strategic significance because it is expected to improve the movement of military personnel and supplies. It will also benefit Zanskar residents by improving access to healthcare, education, markets, and other essential services.

Renewable Energy Projects to Improve Power Supply

As part of efforts to strengthen Ladakh's energy infrastructure and utilise its renewable energy potential, the Prime Minister inaugurated the 9 MW Hanu small hydroelectric project.

He also inaugurated the 66kV double-circuit Dah-Hanu-Khaltsi transmission line, which is expected to support electricity transmission and improve the region's power infrastructure.

These projects are part of broader efforts to address the challenges of providing reliable electricity across Ladakh's remote and mountainous areas.

First Petroglyph Conservation Park Inaugurated

The Prime Minister also inaugurated Ladakh's first petroglyph conservation park at Sindhu Ghat in Leh, marking a step towards protecting the region's archaeological heritage.

Ladakh is home to hundreds of prehistoric rock art sites featuring carvings of wildlife, human figures and symbolic representations. These carvings provide valuable insights into the history and cultural practices of communities that lived in the region thousands of years ago.

The conservation park aims to safeguard these historical remains and ensure that the region's archaeological legacy is preserved for future generations.

Project Him Arovar Focuses on Water Conservation

Water conservation was another major focus of the development programme. Modi inaugurated 40 water bodies developed across 40 villages under Project Him Arovar.

The initiative seeks to address Ladakh's unique geographical and climatic challenges by improving water storage and availability. It also aligns with the objectives of Mission Amrit Sarovar, which focuses on developing and rejuvenating water bodies.

Agriculture in Ladakh frequently faces a mismatch between water availability and demand. Farmers can experience shortages during the crucial sowing season, even though snowmelt and glacial runoff provide substantial water resources at other times of the year.

The newly developed water bodies are intended to help conserve available water and improve access for local communities and agricultural activities.

Ladakh's Infrastructure and Development Push

The five projects cover several key areas, from passenger transport and strategic road infrastructure to electricity generation, archaeological conservation and water management.

Together, they are expected to improve Ladakh's connectivity, expand access to essential services, and strengthen the region's infrastructure while addressing its environmental and geographical challenges.