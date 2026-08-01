During the demonstration, videos circulated online showing alleged abusive remarks directed at the Prime Minister, while posters carrying offensive messages also surfaced on social media.

The controversy stems from a late-July protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party at Jantar Mantar that allegedly turned violent, with stones and flower pots reportedly thrown at police personnel, leaving several officers injured and their families distressed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed for compassion and forgiveness towards the young people accused of using abusive language against him and his late mother during a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying that mistakes made in youth should become opportunities for learning rather than reasons for lifelong punishment.

Modi's Appeal for Forgiveness

In a video message shared online, Modi addressed the incident directly, saying the abusive remarks were unacceptable but stressing that young people should be guided instead of condemned.

Referring to the incident, the Prime Minister said the entire country had witnessed what happened and acknowledged that some "misguided youngsters" had used language that had no place in a civilised society. Instead of demanding strict legal action, he said youth often make mistakes and deserve a chance to reform.

Modi urged the public not to respond with hatred, saying society has a responsibility to guide young people. Using an analogy, he remarked that just as a person does not break their teeth when the tongue is accidentally bitten, society should not abandon its own children for their mistakes.

He further said that dragging young people through prolonged court cases or harassing their families would not solve the problem. Instead, he encouraged those involved to learn from the episode, focus on their education and aspirations, and contribute positively to the country's future. He concluded by inviting them to move forward together in building a stronger India.

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The Case of Ruchika Singh

The remarks come amid controversy surrounding Ruchika Singh, against whom a Zero FIR was registered for allegedly making abusive remarks against the Prime Minister during the July 23 protest.

According to the FIR, she is 25 years old. However, in a separate apology video that later went viral, she claimed she was 15 years old.

In the video, Singh appeared with folded hands, saying she had been influenced by others at the protest and made remarks that she deeply regretted.

Calling it her "first and last mistake," she apologised to the Prime Minister, the nation and everyone offended by her comments, saying she was ashamed of her actions and sought forgiveness.

The complaint against her alleges that the remarks insulted the dignity of the Prime Minister's office and had the potential to create public disharmony and disturb peace.

Political Reactions

Modi's appeal for forgiveness has drawn mixed political reactions. Supporters described the message as one of restraint, reconciliation and responsible leadership.

At the same time, critics questioned whether similar standards had been applied in past cases involving abusive speech against other public figures and raised concerns over consistency in the enforcement of the law.