On April 9, Prime Minister Modi urged all Members of Parliament to support the amendment, calling it more than just a legislative move. He described it as "a reflection of the aspirations of crores of women across India."

The proposed amendment aims to fine-tune the implementation framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, formally known as the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, which mandates 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

In a significant political development, the Union Cabinet on April 8, 2026, approved a draft amendment bill to operationalise the Women's Reservation Act ahead of the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Emphasising the broader vision, Modi said that India progresses when its women progress, adding that the country stands at the threshold of a historic opportunity to strengthen democracy, equality, and inclusion.

To push the amendment forward, the government has extended the Budget Session and convened a special three-day sitting of Parliament from April 16 to 18. The bill is expected to be discussed and passed during this period.

Key Highlights of the Proposal

According to initial details, the amendment proposes a significant restructuring of parliamentary representation:

The total number of Lok Sabha seats is expected to increase from 543 to 816

Out of these, 273 seats will be reserved for women

Reservation will also apply within the SC and ST categories on a proportional basis

Delimitation of constituencies is likely to be based on the 2011 Census instead of waiting for the 2027 Census

A similar reservation framework is expected to be implemented in state legislative assemblies.

Political and Social Significance

The move is seen as a major step toward greater political participation by women in India. While the original 2023 law linked implementation to future delimitation exercises, the current amendment seeks to fast-track the process so that reservations are in place by the 2029 general elections.

Calling for unity, Modi said that India has always risen above differences on matters of national importance. "This is one such moment," he said, urging lawmakers to come together to empower women and strengthen constitutional values.

If passed, the amendment could mark a transformative shift in India's political landscape, significantly increasing women's representation in governance.