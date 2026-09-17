PM Modi Turns 76 as BJP Begins Month-Long Seva Campaign

The campaign centres on public service activities, community participation, welfare outreach, cleanliness initiatives, youth programmes, and events highlighting government schemes.

The campaign commemorates Modi's 25 years in public life, with the BJP linking the programme to his journey from becoming Gujarat's Chief Minister in October 2001 to serving as the country's Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 76 on September 17, 2026, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) marked the occasion by launching a month-long Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, running from September 17 to October 17.

The BJP has described the initiative as an opportunity to take the idea of seva, or service, to the grassroots while marking an important milestone in Modi's public career.

Announcement Of The Campaign

BJP National President Nitin Nabin officially announced the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan at a press conference at the party headquarters on September 9, 2026.

Nitin Nabin (BJP National President)

He unveiled the core schedule by lighting "Ashirwad Ka Diya" at Ram Ghat in Ujjain, running from September 17 to October 17, 2026, and emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 25 years of Public Service.

Amit Shah (Union Home Minister)

He addressed a prominent media briefing in Mumbai on September 13, 2026, detailing the NDA's nationwide outreach under the theme "Jan Seva Hi Prabhu Seva" and outlining 12 major structural programs.

J.P. Nadda (Union Health Minister and Senior BJP Leader)

He further amplified the campaign's grassroots focus, emphasising welfare delivery and good governance milestones.

Schedule And Core Phases

September 17: The Launch / Seva Diwas

Nitin Nabin launches this drive by starting the Nationwide blood donation camp on this day.

September 17 - October 7 (Grassroots Care)

Party workers lead targeted service activities to aid elderly and destitute individuals.

September 25 - October 7 (Anganwadi Support)

Special community events take place under the 'Angan Ka Milan' initiative to felicitate over 7,000 Anganwadi workers.

October 17 (Concluding Phase)

The month-long program ended with the Jansevak Mahakumbh, a Grand Gathering of public servants that brought together 1.25 lakh elected local and national leaders to sing Vande Mataram collectively.

Key Campaign Highlights

Varanasi - Vadnagar Seva Yatra

A high-profile, youth-led cultural and political journey linking PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, to his birthplace, Vadnagar, Gujarat, travelling across 10 states by bike and on foot.

Healthcare Mobilisation

Widespread organisation of free medical checkup drives, health awareness camps, and community blood donation stations.

Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra

Mobile outreach units travelling to 50 iconic transformational landmarks across India, like GIFT City in Gujarat, alongside social media creators to map development progress.

Sushasan Samvad And Youth Contests

Educational setups hosting open governance dialogues, alongside drawing and speech competitions in schools and colleges themed around 'Viksit Bharat 2047'.

Namo Seva Musical Theaters

Travelling artists present the story of public welfare schemes and India's 25-year structural transformation through accessible, regional musical plays at village panchayats.

Birthday Wishes Pour In For Modi

As Modi turned 76 on September 17, political leaders across the country sent birthday greetings.

President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes and referred to Modi's 25 years as Chief Minister and Prime Minister, highlighting what she described as his contribution to governance and inclusive development.

She also wished him good health and a long life.

Union ministers and BJP leaders, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman, S. Jaishankar, Piyush Goyal, J.P. Nadda, and Jitendra Singh, also posted birthday messages.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was among the Chief Ministers who greeted Modi.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and other political leaders also shared messages marking the occasion.

Opposition leaders also sent birthday greetings, including Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha also shared an early birthday message and photographs with Modi on social media.

The BJP's Seva Sankalp Abhiyan is therefore much broader than a birthday celebration.

The month-long schedule combines community service activities, welfare outreach, school programmes, public meetings, cultural events, rallies, and digital campaigns.

At the ground level, activities will depend on local BJP units, government departments, schools, volunteers, beneficiaries, and other participating organisations.

The national programme provides the broad framework, while states and districts have announced additional events suited to their respective areas.