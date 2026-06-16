He is visiting Slovakia right now to capitalise on rapidly growing economic momentum and to secure critical partnerships in manufacturing, defence and technology.

The visit is particularly significant as it is the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Slovakia since the country gained independence in 1993.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Slovakia as part of his multi-nation European tour, marking a historic milestone in India-Slovakia relations.

He arrived in the capital city of Slovakia, Bratislava, late Sunday night on June 14, 2026.

Surging Bilateral Trade And Labour Needs

Annual trade between India and Slovakia rose dramatically from $1 billion in 2014 to $1.8 billion in 2025. Both nations want to sustain this rapid upward curve.

Over 11,000 Indian workers are currently employed in Slovak industries, which face local labour shortages. Slovakia is looking to fast-track agreements to bring in over 100,000 additional Indian workers legally.

High-Level Diplomatic Momentum

This visit serves as the final highest-level anchor in a rapid series of diplomatic exchanges.

It directly follows the Indian President Droupadi Murmu's visit to Slovakia in April 2025 and the Slovak's President's trip to India in February 2026.

PM Modi is responding to an official, direct invitation extended by Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico to solidify these burgeoning ties into long-term policy.

Deepening Heavy Industrial And Defense Ties

Slovakia is a major European hub for the automobile and railway sectors. India is looking to directly link Slovak manufacturing expertise with its own domestic industrial base.

While Slovakia has traditionally supplied military hardware to India, India has recently begun exporting its own military hardware to Slovakia.

The current talks aim to establish joint production pipelines under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Strategic European Logistics

The timing coordinates with the broader European diplomatic itinerary.

PM Modi carved out this specific window as a crucial bridge between his high-level bilateral meetings in Nice, France and his attendance at the G7 Summit in Evian later this week.

Historical Arrival And Welcome

PM Modi arrived in the capital, Bratislava, following a bilateral visit to Nice, France.

Upon stepping off the aircraft, he was received by Slovak Foreign and European Minister Juraj Blanár.

He was immediately presented with the traditional Slovak offering of bread and salt.

In Slovak heritage, bread symbolises sustenance and prosperity, while salt represents friendship, value and protection.

This custom is strictly reserved for the most highly distinguished guests.

A Soulful Rendition Of 'Vande Mataram'

The renowned Slovak folk group, the Lúčnica Ensemble, surprised the Prime Minister by performing a stirring live rendition of the Indian National Song, 'Vande Mataram'.

PM Modi later expressed his gratitude on social media, noting how special the gesture was, especially as India marks 150 years of the historic song.

Cultural Folk Performances

The welcoming ceremony featured a colourful display of traditional Slovak music and folk dances to celebrate the growing cultural ties between the two sides.

The celebrated children's ensemble Kopaniciarik delivered a captivating dance performance.

The Mahadeva Kirtan Project enhanced the cultural synergy by performing soulful devotional chants at the reception.

Key Agenda And Meetings

PM Modi is meeting with the PM of Slovakia, Robert Fico, and the President, Peter Pellegrini.

The discussion focuses on expanding economic and strategic ties with a special emphasis on trade, investment, artificial intelligence, green energy, and automobile/railway manufacturing.

And he is scheduled to interact with the top CEO's from India and Slovakia to establish new avenues for industrial and commercial partnerships.