India

PM Narendra Modi Recommends Virtual Learning for Schools Amid Fuel Shortage

PM Narendra Modi has urged schools to consider temporary online classes to help reduce fuel consumption amid rising fuel prices. He also encouraged companies to allow work-from-home, promote virtual meetings, and asked citizens to use public transport, electric vehicles to lower India's fuel demand

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Maheswari
·2 min read
PM Narendra Modi suggests virtual learning
PM Modi suggests virtual learning amid fuel shortage

Background of the Fuel Increase issue

PM Narendra Modi's other important piece of advice comes, he has already urged the Indian people to follow the work-from-home policy. Now, he is urging all schools to hold classes virtually in response to rising fuel prices.

As India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, the price increase is due to a major breakout between the two large countries, which block the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for carrying oil supplies into India.

Since India imports a large share of its crude oil, any increase in international oil prices directly affects domestic fuel prices. Amid concerns about rising fuel consumption and transportation costs, discussions about reducing travel-related expenses have increased. PM Modi has suggested several ideas to reduce India's oil demand.

Suggestions from PM Narendra Modi

At first, he urges Indian companies to provide work-from-home options to all employees to reduce fuel demand. Recently, he added another suggestion to reduce the fuel demand. He offered some advice to schools in India.

On Monday, while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid rising fuel prices. In that rally, he seeks schools' support in reducing fuel demand.

He urges schools to consider temporarily conducting classes online as part of an effort to reduce fuel consumption. By highlighting the growth of technology and AI in today's world, he adds that educating children with technology is easier and more accessible than ever.

He said, "I will appeal to schools also that, for some time, they should work on arrangements for online classes," during the address.

He also urged both the government and the private organisations to prioritise work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings wherever possible to help conserve fuel.

Besides, he suggests that citizens use metro services, electric vehicles, public transport, and carpooling to reduce dependence on fuel during the current global situation.

Concerning India's global status amid the issue linked to the Middle East conflict, India's Prime Minister also expressed concern about India's economic status. He also addressed the high cost of gold imports. He urged citizens to limit purchases of non-essential goods until the country returns to stable global conditions. He asked people to avoid overseas travel to help stabilise the country's economy and energy prices.

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Written by

Maheswari

With a background in Literature, she brings strong creative writing skills and clarity to her work in content writing. Her academic foundation enables her to present news in a simple, engaging, and reader-friendly manner. She is passionate about covering current affairs in India and Tamil Nadu, along with science-related topics that explain innovations and discoveries in an accessible way. She believes in delivering accurate, clear, and responsible information to audiences. Her focus is on simplifying complex subjects while maintaining credibility and journalistic integrity. Through her writing, she aims to inform and educate readers with meaningful and trustworthy content.

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