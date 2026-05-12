Since India imports a large share of its crude oil, any increase in international oil prices directly affects domestic fuel prices. Amid concerns about rising fuel consumption and transportation costs, discussions about reducing travel-related expenses have increased. PM Modi has suggested several ideas to reduce India's oil demand .

As India imports nearly 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements, the price increase is due to a major breakout between the two large countries, which block the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial passage for carrying oil supplies into India.

PM Narendra Modi's other important piece of advice comes, he has already urged the Indian people to follow the work-from-home policy. Now, he is urging all schools to hold classes virtually in response to rising fuel prices.

Suggestions from PM Narendra Modi

At first, he urges Indian companies to provide work-from-home options to all employees to reduce fuel demand. Recently, he added another suggestion to reduce the fuel demand. He offered some advice to schools in India.

On Monday, while addressing a rally in Hyderabad, Modi urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption amid rising fuel prices. In that rally, he seeks schools' support in reducing fuel demand.

He urges schools to consider temporarily conducting classes online as part of an effort to reduce fuel consumption. By highlighting the growth of technology and AI in today's world, he adds that educating children with technology is easier and more accessible than ever.

He said, "I will appeal to schools also that, for some time, they should work on arrangements for online classes," during the address.

He also urged both the government and the private organisations to prioritise work-from-home arrangements and virtual meetings wherever possible to help conserve fuel.

Besides, he suggests that citizens use metro services, electric vehicles, public transport, and carpooling to reduce dependence on fuel during the current global situation.

Concerning India's global status amid the issue linked to the Middle East conflict, India's Prime Minister also expressed concern about India's economic status. He also addressed the high cost of gold imports. He urged citizens to limit purchases of non-essential goods until the country returns to stable global conditions. He asked people to avoid overseas travel to help stabilise the country's economy and energy prices.