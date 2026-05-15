Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday departed for the UAE as his first destination, followed by the other four nations where he will meet President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The external affairs claims that the talks with the UAE president will focus on energy cooperation, trade, investment, and regional issues of mutual Interest.

PM is scheduled to visit 5 nations as part of an action to strengthen India's economy and position. The Press Trust of India posted the schedule for Narendra Modi's Five-Nation Tour on its X handle. The five listed nations include the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, and Italy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his six-day visit to five nations on May 15 as a tactful effort to strengthen India's bilateral ties amid geopolitical tensions.

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE minister of state for international cooperation, describes Narendra Modi as a true treasure in terms of leadership qualities. The people of the Emirates state that the bilateral ties will scale new heights in trade and technology for both countries.

Speaking to the report channels, Reem Al Hashimy said that the country is awaiting Modi's visit and described Modi as the central figure in the long-standing partnership between the two countries.

Netherlands

Following the UAE visit, Modi will visit the Netherlands from May 15 to 17, where he is scheduled to hold talks with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and meet King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima to enhance economic and innovation cooperation between the two countries. The talks will focus on semiconductors, green hydrogen, water management, and technology partnerships.

Sweeden

Then he visits Sweden on May 17- 18, where he meets with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson to discuss bilateral ties. The two leaders are expected to address the Industry Roundtable Conference alongside European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

where the discussions are expected to centre on artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, clean energy, and sustainable growth, Modi is also likely to interact with European industry leaders to strengthen India's technological and industrial partnerships.

Norway

After Sweden, Modi will visit Norway to participate in the India-Nordic Summit in Oslo on May 19. The bilateral talks will be held with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Leaders from other Nordic countries, including Denmark, Finland, Iceland, and Sweden, are also expected to attend the summit to discuss trade, climate action, green technology, and regional cooperation.

Italy

The final leg of the tour will take Modi to Italy on May 19-20, where he is expected to hold talks with the major leaders on defence cooperation, clean energy, technology, and strategic partnerships. The five-nation journey aims to deepen India's global ties and expand cooperation across key sectors, including energy, innovation, trade, and security.